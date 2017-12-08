All of the biggest trailers and world premieres from the 2017 Game Awards

For the fourth straight year, The Game Awards were a rousing success, celebrating the best of what the industry has to offer by honoring the creators of the year’s best games. But as great as the ceremony was, one of the reasons that people tune in is to see the world premiere trailers that are shown in between the award presentations.

The Game Awards 2017 didn’t disappoint in that regard either, as several long-awaited announcements were made and new trailers for some of 2018’s and 2019’s most anticipated games debuted. If you didn’t tune in to the show last night, don’t worry — we’ve rounded up all the biggest trailers and announcements below.

World War Z

Announced right as the pre-show kicked off last night, World War Z is a new four-player co-op survival shooter based on the zombie apocalypse movie. Developer Saber Interactive says that players will have to use “traps, barriers and the environment” to survive the onslaught of zombies. It’ll be out sometime next year.

Vacation Simulator

From the creators of Job Simulator, Vacation Simulator appears to be a more relaxing take on VR zaniness. This’ll likely be another must-buy for anyone who owns an Oculus, a Vive or a PlayStation VR headset in 2018.

FromSoftware’s next game

The developer behind Bloodborne and Dark Souls is teasing a new game. It’s unlikely that this is another Dark Souls game, considering Hidetaka Miyazaki has said he’s done with the series for now, but it’ll probably still be violent.

In the Valley of God

Firewatch was one of 2016’s most intriguing games, skirting the line between video game and interactive fiction. On Thursday night, the team behind Firewatch finally unveiled its sophomore project: In the Valley of Gods. Coming in 2019, the game follows two excavators as they explore an ancient site in Egypt.

Breath of the Wild: DLC Pack 2

One of the most pleasant surprises of The Game Awards was Nintendo deciding to launch The Champions’ Ballad DLC for Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the middle of the night. All you really need to know is that Link gets to ride a motorcycle, but there are also new weapons, new armor and new shrines to conquer.

Soulcalibur VI

Of all the announcements that were made last night, few surprised me as much as Soulcalibur VI. One of the most unique fighting games of all time, Soulcalibur has been missing since last generation, but Bandai Namco is finally resurrecting the series in 2018. It’ll be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Bayonetta 3

My personal favorite announcement from last night was the reveal of Bayonetta 3, which will be coming exclusively to the Switch… at some point. Bayonetta 2 was one of the Wii U’s best games, so I’m stoked to see it get a sequel. Plus, the first two games are coming to the Switch in a package on February 16th, 2018.

Death Stranding

This trailer leaves no doubt that Death Stranding is indeed a Hideo Kojima game. We still know virtually nothing about this game, which will eventually be available on the PS4, but I’d be happy just watching trailers of it forever.

Witchfire

Witchfire is the next game from The Astronauts, the team that made the moody horror adventure game The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, but the team is made up of developers who worked on Painkiller and Bulletstorm. Basically, combine the visuals of Ethan Carter with the shooting gallery of Painkiller and you have Witchfire.

GTFO

“A terrifying 4 player co-op game for hardcore FPS players,” GTFO is the first game from 10 Chambers Collective, founded by the game designer behind the Payday games. It’s coming out for PC in 2018.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

We finally got our first look at the new desert map in PUBG last night, to the delight of the hundreds of thousands of people who play this game every day. We also learned that the 1.0 launch in coming to PC on December 20th.