T-Mobile is having a sale on the newest Apple Watch Series 3

While we’ve seen a frenzy of deals on the older Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 recently, discounts on Apple’s shiniest new wearable are difficult to come by. T-Mobile’s deal probably won’t have you smashing down the doors of the nearest store, but $50 off is $50 off, so I suggest less complaining and more Christmas capitalism.

As it says on the tin, T-Mobile is offering $50 off the purchase of any Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models. Those start at $399 for the 38mm version, and $429 for the 42mm version. You have to buy the watch on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan and activate a DIGITS line, so this deal is really only for people who have their main phone line on T-Mobile.

The other unfortunate detail is that you’ll get your $50 discount via bill credits. Given that T-Mobile’s DIGITS plan is $10 a month (including AutoPay discount), you can think of this more as as a buy-an-Apple-Watch, get-5-months-free-service deal. You’ll still be responsible for taxes and fees upfront, and the $50 credit applied over 24 months really means $2.08 off every bill.

Still, as we said before, deals are scarce on the new Apple Watch, and a rebate is a rebate, no matter how spread out. It’s a limited-time offer that likely won’t last past the holidays, so time to get shopping.