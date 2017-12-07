‘Game of Thrones’ confirms you’ll have to wait until 2019 for the last season

Every year starting with 2011 we’ve had a new season of Game of Thrones, and we all hoped that the final season will arrive in 2018, right on schedule.

Sadly, reports that said HBO might have to postpone the launch all the way to 2019 seem to be correct. It looks like there’s no way for HBO to launch season 8 next year, and the news comes from someone who’s very familiar with the schedule, given that she plays Sansa in HBO’s hit TV show.

Sophie Turned told Variety that production started only in October, and there’s plenty of work ahead:

We started in October, so we’re maybe like a tenth of the way through. [Laughs.] No, no, we’ve got six or seven months left.

Does that mean that HBO could launch season 8 in late 2018? That appears to be highly unlikely, as Turner said in a following comment that Game of Thrones is supposed to launch only in 2019.

Yeah, I’m really excited. ‘Game of Thrones’ comes out in 2019. ‘Dark Phoenix’ is in November. Then I have a couple indie movies coming out. I’m a producer on my next movie [‘Girl Who Fell From the Sky’]. So I’m really excited about the future.

There you have it, Game of Thrones fans, season 8 is many moons away — read Variety’s full interview with Turner at this link.