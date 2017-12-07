eBay has a great Xbox One S deal to celebrate The Game Awards

eBay’s upcoming Green Monday sale doesn’t include any gaming deals, which might seem strange considering that consoles and games are hot Christmas gifts every year. But that’s because eBay partnered with The Game Awards to offer a few exclusive deals to gamers.

A few weeks ago, eBay had the best Xbox One S Black Friday deal, selling the console for just $169.99, $20 cheaper than all other offers. And eBay is about to give you an even better deal.

eBay’s new Xbox One S deal includes three months of free Game Pass access. The entire package sells for $189.99, but Game Pass alone would cost you $9.99 per month. In case you have to ask, Game Pass is Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, which offers a free trial period of just 14 days.

eBay also highlighted three other gaming deals that you might be interested in, as follows:

$464.99 Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming OC 8GB GDDR5X Video Card (save $25)

$239.99 34-inch LG monitor (save $210)

$59.99 HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset (save $60)

The deals go live at 6:00 PM PST on Thursday over at ebay.com/gaming, where eBay users will find plenty of additional sales, during the Game Awards show, on top of the exclusive discounts mentioned above.