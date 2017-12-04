Net neutrality protests, coming to a Verizon store near you this Thursday

The Federal Communications Commission is on the verge of a historic vote to gut net neutrality rules and potentially ruin our internet. Unlike legislative votes in Congress, concerned citizens don’t have a local senator to complain to, and the FCC’s comment process has left a lot to be desired.

So, because angry voices need to be heard somewhere, activists are organizing votes outside Verizon stores nationwide. Verizon has been a proponent of the FCC’s move to repeal net neutrality, and new FCC chairman Ajit Pai is a former Verizon lawyer, so protesting Verizon stores makes about as much sense as anything else.

The protests are scheduled for Thursday, December 7th, in over 600 cities nationwide. The protests are being organized by Team Internet, a “grassroots network of nearly half a million volunteer activists spearheaded by Demand Progress, Fight for the Future, and Free Press Action Fund, three of the groups behind the massive July 12 net neutrality day of action that drove millions of comments, emails, and phone calls to the FCC and Congress.”

A map of all the protests can be found here, while a ZIP-code search for protests, details of local actions, and the option to host your own protest can be found at the Battle for the Net website.

The FCC vote to repeal Title II classification for telecoms companies is scheduled for Thursday, December 14th. The FCC announced its plan — which would basically give all telecoms regulation duties to the FTC, an organization poorly-equipped to deal with the telecoms companies — early this year, and the public comments section has been open since then. Over 23 million comments were submitted to the FCC, but allegations of fraud and fake comments have destroyed the integrity of that process, enabling the FCC to ignore public feedback.