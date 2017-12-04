National Cookie Day 2017: Where to find free and cheap cookies today

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the holiday season is officially upon us. Hanukkah kicks off in just over a week, and Christmas is three weeks from today, but you don’t have to wait that long to begin the celebration, because Monday, December 4th is National Cookie Day. Like other food-related holidays, there are a ton of shops participating in National Cookie Day, so do yourself a favor and try to find a free cookie on your lunch break today.

Before we go any further, we have to warn you that the deals we’ve listed below will only be available at participating locations. So before you rush out to grab your free (or cheap) cookie, be sure to call ahead and see if your local store is joining in on the fun of National Cookie Day. Better safe than sorry, especially when cookies are on the line!

Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on cookies that we didn’t list here):

Cinnabon: In celebration of National Cookie Day, Cinnabon is making it easier than ever to decide between a cookie and a cinnamon roll by combining the two into a single treat: the Cookie BonBite. They’re available for $2.99 a limited time, but if you buy one today, you can get a free 8 oz. bottle of milk too.

In celebration of National Cookie Day, Cinnabon is making it easier than ever to decide between a cookie and a cinnamon roll by combining the two into a single treat: the Cookie BonBite. They’re available for $2.99 a limited time, but if you buy one today, you can get a free 8 oz. bottle of milk too. Coolhaus : Get a free cookie at Coolhaus scoop shops with the purchase of any sammie, scoop or shake.

: Get a free cookie at Coolhaus scoop shops with the purchase of any sammie, scoop or shake. Great American Cookies : Get one free original chocolate chip cookie, no purchase necessary.

: Get one free original chocolate chip cookie, no purchase necessary. Insomnia Cookies : Get a free traditional cookie with any in-store purchase. Flavors include: Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Classic with M&M’s, Snickerdoodle, Sugar, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Chocolate Mint, and White Chocolate Macadamia Nut.

: Get a free traditional cookie with any in-store purchase. Flavors include: Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Classic with M&M’s, Snickerdoodle, Sugar, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Chocolate Mint, and White Chocolate Macadamia Nut. Mrs. Fields : The first 400 visitors to every Mrs. Fields location will get a free chocolate chip cookie. Plus, you can save up to 40% on select items from the Mrs. Fields online store.

: The first 400 visitors to every Mrs. Fields location will get a free chocolate chip cookie. Plus, you can save up to 40% on select items from the Mrs. Fields online store. Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip : Get a free regular cookie, no purchase necessary.

: Get a free regular cookie, no purchase necessary. Whole Foods Market: The grocery chain is having a 50% off sale on the cookie bar.

This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local shops and grocery stores for more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.