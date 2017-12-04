It sounds like some MacBook Pro changes are coming from Apple

Professionals who use Macs complained for years that Apple is ignoring the Mac Pro and their needs, and Apple did the unthinkable a few months ago. It announced at a private press event that it’ll upgrade the Mac Pro in years to come. The company also said that it’ll “fix” the iMac, and announced plans to introduce its most powerful desktop ever, the iMac Pro, by the end of the year.

A new report reveals that Apple is indeed paying attention to your Mac-related opinions, and it may similarly “fix” the MacBook Pro in the years to come.

In late 2016, Apple launched a brand new MacBook Pro design that brought over several neat features. Apple sold a record number of MacBook Pros, but users were not entirely happy, voicing their various concerns. Some didn’t like the new keyboard, others hated the fact you can’t upgrade the RAM or storage. People also criticized the gaming abilities of the Pro line, and fans of the iconic MagSafe charger did not appreciate its disappearing act.

And, of course, many hated the dongle hell you have to be ready to live with if you want to jump to a 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pro. I already bought a dock that would ease my dongle pain before I actually upgraded my aging MacBook Pro. And then I never pulled the trigger on the actual upgrade.

But Jony Ive, one of the most influential people inside Apple, said earlier this week that Apple is listening to its buyers.

“Absolutely, all of your feelings and feedback around the MacBook you use, we couldn’t want to listen to more,” Ive said, according to Business Insidert , when asked about whether Apple listens. “And we hear — boy, do we hear.”

What does that actually mean? Well, Ive did not make any promises, and we have no idea what this year’s MacBook and MacBook Pro refreshes will have to offer aside from better hardware. But it’s still refreshing to hear that Apple may “fix” the MacBook Pro down the road.