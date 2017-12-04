iPhone X expected to break sales records over the course of the next year

Whatever concerns there were about the iPhone X prior to its launch last month, Apple’s latest smartphone appears to be on pace to become yet another best-seller for the company. As reported by Digitimes, analytics firm IHS Markit claims that the iPhone X already accounts for 2% of the active installed base of iPhones in eight countries.

According to IHS Markit, iPhone X adoption has been strongest in countries where the Plus models have succeeded in the past. Not only do those consumers prefer larger displays and dual cameras, but they’re also willing to pay the price for an iPhone X or an iPhone 8 Plus over the standard model.

Although there was some early concern about supply constraints that would make it difficult for Apple to meet demand until well into 2018, those fears appear to have been mostly unfounded. IHS Markit says that initial uptake in countries where the iPhone X has launched is very similar to that of previous iPhone launches.

In fact, in the US, the iPhone X “matched the adoption of iPhone 8 Plus and beat early adoption levels for both the iPhone 8 and 7 Plus.” The iPhone 7 did better out of the gate, but the iPhone X could catch it in December.

IHS Markit forecasts Apple to ship 88.8 million iPhones in Q4 2017, which would be the biggest quarter for iPhone shipments to date. Beyond December, Apple is expected to have its best year ever in 2018, with each quarter set to top the same quarter in 2017. And if Apple can ship 30 million iPhone X units, the iPhone average selling price (ASP) will surpass $700 for the very first time, assuming Apple can ship 88.8 million iPhones in total.