Google is giving away six free months of Netflix to Pixelbook and Samsung Chromebook owners

Whether you recently picked up a Google Pixelbook, Samsung Chromebook Pro or Chromebook Plus, or you plan on picking one up before the year ends, you can take advantage of a great new offer from Google. Anyone who picks up one of the devices named above before December 31st can go to Google’s Chromebook offers site and redeem six months of Netflix for free. If you were going to get one of these computers anyway, that’s a little extra incentive.

According to the fine print, the offer covers six months of the $10.99 standard plan, which lets users stream TV shows and movies on up to two screens at once in HD (when available) and download content to two phones or tablets. That is a total value of $65.94, which should mitigate the pain of spending up to $1,000 on a Chrome OS laptop.

Although the offer is specifically for the standard plan, you can also apply the value of the offer to a different plan, such as the four-screen premium plan, which includes 4K UHD streaming. Plus, if you already have a Netflix subscription, you can just apply the value of the offer to that instead of signing up for a new plan.

In addition to the free six months of Netflix, Google’s Chromebook offers site also also Pixelbook and Chromebook owners to redeem offers for a free copy of the racing game Asphalt 8, $20 of Google Play credit, 100GB of Google Drive storage and 90 days of unlimited music on Google Play. Not a bad selection of freebies.