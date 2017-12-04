The first full week of December has arrived, and along with it, a new week of great deals from your friends at BGR. Today, we’ve got seven paid apps that have temporarily gone free, so if you’re still recovering from Black Friday and don’t want to spend any money, you might want to check at least a few of these out.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

Camping USA

Normally $1.99.

Find and reserve Campgrounds & RV Parks in USA. Search campgrounds for any state in USA. Search Camping locations by amenities like pets allowed, water, facilities, RV Length etc. Detail info about campground, alerts, map, directions, amenities. Reserve campgrounds.

Download Camping USA

Hotstock

Normally $23.99.

Hotstock is the world’s first Artificial Intelligence-powered Stock Trading Application. Empowered by Watstock A.I., Hotstock can intelligently predict the market’s top 5 winners each week. The top 5 winners selected by Hotstock are equity stocks with the highest potential price jump for the week. Hotstock predicts Friday’s closing price on a weekly basis, users will have access to these price predictions on every Monday when the market opens. THE HOTSTOCK GAMIFIED TRADING APP • Each registered user will receive 100,000 Virtual money.

• Users can experience simulated live trading and put their trading skills to test.

• Users will have access to Hotstock Top 5 tickers’ performance from the previous week and the back-testing results of Hotstock’s predictions.

• Users can then make their own trade judgment as they study the historical credibility of a particular stock.

• Users will also have access to Hotstock’s prediction accuracy.

• Hotstock’s A.I. intelligently sends important and predefined notifications to users, keeping users 24/5 updated on market movements.

• On the Hotstock Leaderboard users will be ranked based on their total Virtual Money.

• The most profitable traders with the highest returns will be featured on Hotstock’s ALL-STARS page.

• Users can top-up their virtual account at any point in time via the in-app purchase feature.

• Hotstock’s prediction prices are based on A.I. and forecasting models and the APP does not guarantee a return.

• Stock trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor or trader.

Download Hotstock

Map Places

Normally $1.99.

Map Places Find places from available categories.

Pressing the selected category will display the number of hits on the map.

Categories can also be saved to favorites.

At the selected location, the information button can be navigated after the map selection. There are 90 categories in the left menu. Some of the main chains: ATM, Hospital, Bank, Accounting, Airport, Amusement park, Aquarium, Art gallery, Bakery, Bar, Beauty salon, Bicycle store, Book shop, Bowling alley, Car wash, Casino, Cemetery, Church, City hall, Clothing store, Convenience store, Courthouse, Dentist, Department store, Doctor, Electrician, Electronics store, Embassy, Fire station, Hair care, Hardware store. etc … ..

Download Map Places

Simpler Pro

Normally $3.99.

Your address book is a mess?

Simpler Pro will fix it in few seconds! MAIN FEATURES

○ Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap!

○ Powerful Search

○ Save your own contact groups

○ Instantly send group text & email

○ Share your groups with colleagues, friends and family

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly find the contacts you need Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart and user friendly. SIMPLY MERGE DUPLICATE CONTACTS

○ Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap!

○ Find & merge contacts with similar names.

○ Find & Merge contacts with duplicate phone or email. CLEANUP

○ Remove contacts without name

○ Remove contacts without phone & email BACKUP

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly export your backups to Dropbox, Google Drive, Email

○ Keep your contacts safe in the cloud!

○ Easily restore your contacts from any mobile device!

○ Move contacts between accounts (Exchange, iCloud, Local Address Book) GROUPS

○ Save your own contact groups

○ Instantly send group text & email

○ Share your groups with colleagues, friends and family SMART DIALER

○ Beautiful dialer to call and add new contacts

○ T9 Dialer – quickly search by name & numbers

○ Quickly find the contacts you need FAVORITES

○ Simply choose your Favorite contacts

○ One tap to: Voice Call / Text / FaceTime / Email SMART FILTERS

○ Quickly find the contacts you need

○ Filter contacts by Company & Job title

○ Filter contacts by upcoming birthday & creation date AVAILABLE IN 15 DIFFERENT LANGUAGES

English, Español, Français, Italiano, Deutsch, Português (Br.), 中文 (Simplified), 中文 (Traditional), 日本語, 한국어, Nederlands, Русский, Türkçe, العربية, עברית Simpler Pro offers unlimited backups for your address book

To keep your contacts even more protected, turn on Simpler Pro to save every single change in your contact list, even when you are not using the app.

Simpler Pro allows you to restore your contacts from any mobile device for $9.99 a year through an auto-renewing subscription.

Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account.

Your subscription will automatically renew unless cancelled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period

You will not be able to cancel a subscription during the active period. You can manage your subscriptions in the Account Settings after purchase.

Download Simpler Pro

Synthesis+FX

Normally $1.99.

If you want to synthesize different photos into one photo, Synthesis+Fx will be your best choice.Without complicated method of operations, you just need to choose top and back photos simply, the new photo will be completed.Synthesis+Fx can change the bright part of the top photo into transparent, and the dark part into translucent by special techniques. It will become the best Synthesis effect which is balancing both photos’ definitions perfectly. Synthesis+Fx offers 8 effect style for both top or back photo: printmaking effect, Che Guevara effect, sketch effect …etc, you can choose different style for the top and back photo to make creative vision effect. And you can even to choose to keep bright or dark part of the top photo. Function:

*Filter: contrast,blur,strength,sharpen,transparency,brightness,emboss ,exposure

*Not only can synthesis two photos, but also can make the new photo as the back photo then add another photo for re-synthesizing.

*Allow to switch to keep the bright part or dark part of the top photo

*Allow to adjust both top or back photo’s contrast,blur,brightness,emboss

*The top Photo’s Transparent is Changeable.

*Allow to adjust the position and size of the top photo.

*For both top or back photo , it offers 8 filters New In-App purchase: Mask Pack

Allows to make mask effects, 36 masks available.

Download Synthesis+FX

Train Conductor 2: USA

Normally $2.99.

Control trains barrelling through famous American locations, sky high over Miami Beach, through the underground of New York City, balancing above the Grand Canyon and more. THIS IS NO SIMULATION – JUST SUPER FUN! Become a Train Conductor today. === HOW DO YOU PLAY TRAIN CONDUCTOR? ===

Each train needs to be connected to a particular train track, which is shown by the track number on top of the train. With the swipe of a finger connect the train to the right track, and stop any trains that are going to collide by tapping on them. === Train Conductor WORLD is OUT NOW! ===

Adventure across new terrain and connect the wonders of the European continent. Your trains will be barreling across the canals of Amsterdam, zooming around the Arc De Triomphe in Paris and navigating the perilous peak of the Matterhorn. Download it on the App Store today. – Thank you fans! We <3 you :D Keep on Conducting!

Download Train Conductor 2: USA

Workout Timer – HIIT Tabata

Normally $3.99.

Interval timer for training, in which there is no advertising.

A handy application in which your workouts are accompanied by LED Flash, vibration, and loud beeps. – Fitness routine “Tabata”

– Fitness routine “Rounds”

– Fitness routine “Stopwatch” You can change:

– Rounds

– Work time

– Rest time

– Delayed start from 0 to 99 seconds

– Perliminary sound from 0 to 7 seconds

– Vibration

– LED Flash Fitness routine “Tabata” very intensive training. One cycle takes only 4 minutes. During this time you have time to do 8 exercises (20 seconds per each) with short respites of 10 seconds. Fitness routine “Rounds” training for counting rounds, with a progress line and set intervals. Fitness routine “Stopwatch” for more intensive workouts, with a progress line, also has a configurable audio playback interval. Our app is a great way to keep yourself in good shape. Good luck in your workouts!

Download Workout Timer – HIIT Tabata