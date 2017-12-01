The iPhone X will be delivered to your door in just a week

A week after iPhone X shipping estimates dropped to 1-2 weeks, Apple has further improved delivery times for its best iPhone ever, practically guaranteeing iPhone users they’ll be able to buy the handset in time for Christmas.

The current shipping estimate on Apple’s US online store is December 8th, meaning that Apple needs just a week to fulfill your order.

You still can buy an iPhone X with same-day pickup in most Apple retail stores. And carriers may also have stock. But if you want to have it delivered to your door the good news is that you only have to wait about a week.

The iPhone X has been sold out for more than a month since preorders started. Apple needed just a few minutes to sell out the initial stock, with shipping estimates dropping quickly to 5-6 weeks. Since then, Apple has continuously improved wait times. Many customers said they received their orders earlier than expected, while Apple’s online stores around the world dropped shipping estimates almost simultaneously.

A report from Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple insider, said a few days ago that the shipping improvements are a sign that Apple has made considerable progress when it comes to manufacturing, not that iPhone X is dropping. The analyst said that iPhone X production climbed to 440,000 to 550,000 units a day at Foxconn, a significant improvement compared to the 50,000 to 100,000 units that were shipped every day a few months ago.

A distinct report said that Apple sold some 15 million iPhone X units since launch, of which 6 million were sold during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.