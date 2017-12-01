New report suggests the Galaxy S9 won’t receive at least one key upgrade

Samsung earlier this week announced that it’s ready to mass produce one of the Galaxy S9’s most essential components, the Exynos 9810, which will be a 10nm LPP (Low Power Plus) processor. This seemingly indicates that the Galaxy S9 phones will all have 10nm chips inside, whether they’re made by Samsung or Qualcomm.

A report from Asia says the Snapdragon 845 that will equip some of next year’s Galaxy S9 versions, and many other Android flagships, will be a 10nm LPE (Low Power Early) chip made by Samsung.

Those of you who expected next year’s Android phones to jump to 7nm chips may be disappointed. But the improved Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 should still deliver better performance than their predecessors.

According to IT Home, the Snapdragon 845 will be an octa-core chip, featuring four third-generation Kryo cores based on ARM’s Cortex-A75, and four cores based on Cortex-A53. On the graphics side, the chip will be upgraded to Adreno 630, which will come with AR and VR optimizations.

The chip will also support four cameras of up to 25-megapixels each, two on the front and two on the back, and it’ll be paired with a faster X20 modem ready to support theoretical download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps. That’s 200Mbps more than the X16 model inside the Snapdragon 835 platform, which is featured in the Galaxy S8.

Samsung is rumored to be the first company to get access to the Snapdragon 845 processor, and IT Home says the first Chinese handset to make use of it will be the Xiaomi Mi 7.