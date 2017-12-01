Log in to ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’ today to participate in the holiday event

Even as Pokemon Go has fallen from the unsustainable heights of late 2016, the seasonal in-game events over the past year and a half have helped to keep the game afloat and the players satisfied. Fire Emblem Heroes has seen its fair share of in-game events since launch as well, so it’s no surprise that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is resorting to the same tactics to keep players engaged in the days, weeks and months after launch.

On Thursday, Nintendo kicked off a holiday event in Pocket Camp, giving players the ability to complete tasks in order to obtain candy canes, which can then be exchanged for holiday-themed items and furniture. There is also a series of event challenges that will reward players with more candy canes, pieces of Santa’s outfit and leaf tickets.

All you have to do to participate in the event is log in to Pocket Camp and play like you normally would. Every time you complete a request for a visiting animal, you will receive the standard reward along with a candy cane or two. You will also receive a free Santa hat in your mailbox just for logging in, but if you want to complete the outfit, you’ll have to collect a bunch of candy canes and craft some of the limited-time holiday furniture first.

As encouraging as it is to see Nintendo add content to the game so quickly after release, this event doesn’t do much to address the game’s biggest issue. You’re still jumping back and forth between the same campsites, collecting bugs and fish and delivering them to cute animals. The only difference is that now you can look like Santa while you’re making deliveries, which will only keep players entertained for so long.

The event will last from now until December 26th at 12:59 AM, so get a move on if you want those holiday items.