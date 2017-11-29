The Sonos Play:1 and Play:3 are still on sale for Cyber Week

Looking for the perfect gift for the audiophile in your life? Actually, scratch that. A Sonos Play:1 Compact Wireless Speaker or Sonos PLAY:3 Mid-Sized Wireless Smart Speaker would make a perfect gift for just about anyone. Sonos is solely responsible for the boom that the wireless speaker industry has seen in recent years. After all this time, it’s still the best. The best comes at a price, of course, but that price is $50 cheaper right now, so be sure to take advantage while you can.

Sonos Play:1 Compact Wireless Speaker

Play:1 is our compact, surprisingly powerful speaker. It’s a perfect fit for bookshelves, counters, and other snug places. So now you can enjoy great-sounding music anywhere.

Connect your Play:1 to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love.

Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home.

Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready.

Wirelessly Stream all your favorite music services like Amazon Music, Pandora, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Perfect for home theater rears or a stereo pair. Wall mountable.

Sonos PLAY:3 Mid-Sized Wireless Smart Speaker