iPads and AirPods were top sellers on Black Friday, even without deep discounts

To say that Apple enjoyed a profitable few days during the recent holiday shopping weekend would be a gross understatement. As a quick example, Apple over the course of Black Friday weekend reportedly sold 6 million iPhone X units, with most of those purchases being for the pricier — and more margin-friendly — 256GB model. The iPhone X, though, only tells part of the story.

According to new data compiled by Adobe, Apple also enjoyed huge sales on Cyber Monday, a day which, when the final figures come in, may soon hold the crown for the “largest online sales day in history with $6.59 billion” worth of transactions. By way of comparison, Adobe notes that transactions on Black Friday and Thanksgiving accounted for $5.03 billion and $2.87 billion in revenue, respectively.

Specifically, Adobe notes that iPads and AirPods were among a list of top-selling devices this past Monday, alongside items like the Google Chromecast and video game consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

What’s also interesting, though not at all surprising, is that the number of transactions being completed via mobile devices is on the rise. Year over year, Adobe notes that mobile transactions increased by 12%. Also of interest is that the average mobile transaction carried out on iOS devices was $123 compared to $110 for Android devices.

Looking ahead, it’s not unreasonable to assume that Apple during the current holiday quarter will post a record amount of revenue on the back of incredibly strong iPhone X sales and robust sales across the rest of the company’s product lineup. Though it was initially assumed that iPhone X sales might check in lower due to supply constraints, Apple has reportedly worked around initial manufacturing hurdles with shipping estimates recently dropping down to 1-2 weeks.