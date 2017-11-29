Watch the first trailer for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ right here

Back in 2008, when Iron Man released in theaters, none of us could have predicted just how enormous the Marvel universe would become, in terms of both scope and popularity. At the time, the appearance of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in the post-credits scene seemed like little more than a fun cameo, but nine years later, Marvel has built the most intricate and complex cinematic universe ever constructed. And next May, it all comes to a head.

On Wednesday morning, Marvel shared the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, giving us a glimpse of the battle that will take place in 2018. Infinity War brings together every hero we’ve met in the MCU so far to take on a threat more serious than all the villains and evil organizations they faced in the previous eighteen movies combined.

Marvel actually shared the first footage of the highly-anticipated movie with the crowd at Comic-Con in San Diego this past summer, which has made the wait even more difficult. Here’s the official synopsis for the team-up movie:

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment — the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

Directed by the Russo brothers (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War), Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on May 4th, 2018. Without further ado, you can watch the first trailer for the movie below: