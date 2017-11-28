Apple has a workaround for that annoying new iOS 11 autocorrect bug

iOS 11 hasn’t been the most stable new software release, particularly when it comes to the iOS autocorrect system. Just a week after Apple issued an update to fix a bug that was autocorrecting “I,” a new problem has emerged with phones correcting “it” to “I.T.”

There’s no official fix available for download yet, but in the interim, it appears that Apple has unofficially been telling users about a workaround that can make the problem disappear, at least temporarily.

According to AppleInsider, some users are being told to reset their keyboard dictionaries to make the problem go away. You can do that from Settings > General > Reset > Reset Keyboard Dictionary, and then you’ll have to reboot and see if the problem continues. Be warned, though, that doing so will wipe out your recommendations and custom keyboard shortcuts.

If the problem is particularly bugging you, you can also turn off autocorrect altogether on your phone, but then you’ll probably realize how much you’ve been relying on it to fix typos.

With any luck, a persistent fix for this problem will come in the next version of iOS, which shouldn’t be far away. iOS 11.2, which includes Apple Pay Cash, is already done with the first few rounds of beta testing and the release date for the public should hopefully be sometime in the near future.