Another annoying iOS 11 autocorrect bug has emerged

New iOS releases typically come with their fair share of problems, but iOS 11 may very well be the buggiest iOS release we’ve seen yet. Though Apple has done a good job of fixing some of the more egregious issues we’ve seen with minor software updates, it seems that we can’t even go a week or two without some new bizarre software problem rearing its ugly head.

Just about two weeks removed since the release of iOS 11.1.1 — an update which finally fixed that pesky keyboard bug which autocorrected the letter “I” to an odd-looking symbol — we’re now getting word that another keyboard issue with iOS 11 has emerged. Originally brought to light by MacRumors, a growing number of iPhone and iPad users are reporting that iOS 11 is bizarrely autocorrecting the word “it” to “I.T.”

Users impacted by the bug have noted that rebooting their device doesn’t alleviate the problem. A frustrating bug, to be sure, there is a quick fix users can implement to skirt around the issue until Apple rolls out an official solution.

If you’re one of the users affected by the bug, you can take advantage of iOS’ built-in text replacement feature to right the ship. To do so, simply go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement. From there, tap the “+” icon located on the upper right of the screen and then type in the word “it” into both the Phrase and Shortcut fields.

If the fix above doesn’t work for you, you’ll probably want to just turn off the autocorrect feature altogether.