Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2017 deals are official: Here’s what you need to know

You might not even be done shopping Black Friday deals, but you’d better save some money for next week because Cyber Monday is just around the corner. And Walmart has just announced its Cyber Monday sale, which will be available online at Walmart.com beginning at midnight eastern time on Monday, November 27th. Yes, that means you’ll be able to buy more discounted Walmart items as soon as overnight on Sunday.

Walmart kicked off its Black Friday online sale on Thursday, leaving plenty of customers unhappy since some stock sold out rather quickly. But the company says it’s ready to offer shoppers “thousands of amazing deals and must-have gifts” including some Black Friday deals that were popular during the current event.

You’ll find the deals Walmart highlighted in the press release below. In the meantime, all the best Black Friday 2017 deals you can shop right now can be seen right here.

Electronics

Samsung 58” 4K Smart LED HDTV for $598 ($200 savings)

RCA 55” 4K Roku Smart HDR LED TV for $379 ($420 savings)

Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S7 for $299 ($200 savings)

Lenovo IdeaPad 320 15.6” Laptop with Windows 10 for $199 ($70 savings)

Bose QuietComfort Noise-cancelling Headphones for $179 ($100 savings)

RCA Cambrio 10.1” 2-in-1 32GB Tablet with Windows 10 (includes keyboard) for $99.98 ($8 savings)

Google Home Mini for $29 ($20 savings) – customers also receive up to $25 off a Walmart order when they link their Walmart account to Google Express*

Toys and Games

Barbie Hello Dreamhouse for $199 ($100 savings)

Self-Balancing Electric Scooter Hoverboard for $144.95 ($20 savings)

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $79.99 ($20 savings)

Sky Rider Night Hawk Hexacopter Drone with Wi-Fi Camera for $44.99 ($9 savings)

Pie Face Showdown Game for $9.88 ($7 savings)

Video Games and Entertainment

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console in Black for $349 ($50 savings)

PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Gaming System for $199 ($100 savings)

Xbox One S for $189 ($90 savings)

Sports and Outdoor

Ozark Trail 28-piece Premium Camping Combo Set for $149 ($70 savings)

Bounce Pro 12’ Trampoline with Flashlight Zone and Enclosure for $130 ($58 savings)

Eastpoint Sports Easy Setup Fold ‘N Store Table Tennis Table for $117 ($132 savings)

MD Sports 48” Air Powered Hockey Table for $25 ($64 savings)

Apparel and Jewelry

¼ Carat TW Diamond Stud Earrings in 14kt White Gold for $79.99 ($19 savings)

Faded Glory Women’s Puffer Jackets starting at $14.96

Men’s Denim starting at $8

Baby and Toddler Microfleece Footed-Blanket Sleepers for $5

Home