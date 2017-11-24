Best Buy stores will have SNES Classic Edition consoles back in stock on Saturday

2017 has been a banner year for Nintendo. Following the disappointing life cycle of the Wii U, the Switch is off to a flying start, expected to top the Wii U’s lifetime sales early next year. Then the SNES Classic Edition was released in September with significantly more stock than the NES Classic had at launch, but still sold out immediately.

While Nintendo smartly produced far more SNES Classic Edition consoles, they’ve still been incredibly hard to come by over the past few months. But on Saturday, Best Buy is going to make a ton of customers very happy when it gets more SNES Classics in stock at around 1,000 retail stores across the United States.

“When stores open at 9 a.m. local time Saturday, limited quantities of the SNES will be available in about 1,000 Best Buy stores across the country,” Best Buy explained in a blog post. “The Super NES Classic Edition will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Our stores will offer a ticketing process before we open for customers waiting in line – the same ticketing process we’ll offer for the Saturday doorbuster deals.”

The Best Buy employees will only pass out as many tickets as there are consoles, so if you don’t get a ticket, there’s no point waiting around. You’re out of luck. Additionally, the SNES Classic Editions will be limited to one per customer, and the consoles will only be available in store. You won’t see any stock online.

If you aren’t totally burnt out on shopping after Black Friday, this might be one of your last chance to grab a SNES Classic before the holidays. There’s no telling when or if more SNES Classic consoles will be in stock, so check here to see where the Best Buy stores are in your area.