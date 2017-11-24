These are the best Black Friday MacBook Pro deals we’ve seen yet

Black Friday is upon us and millions of Americans have, as tradition dictates, already spent hours upon hours hopping from store to store in search of incredible deals. While Black Friday offers up deals on all sorts of products, the day is especially exciting for those in the market for new electronics where savings are especially alluring. While we covered some of the best Black Friday deals on items like HDTVs and wireless speakers over here, we just got wind of a new Black Friday sale on Apple’s flagship MacBook Pro. Discounts on Apple hardware are usually hard to come by, so this current sale is definitely worth exploring.

If you hop on over to B&H Photo Video, you’ll be able to pick up one of Apple’s most advanced MacBook Pro at a steep $700 discount. The deal specifically applies to Apple’s 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar. Listed below are all of the juicy details.

Apple’s 15-inchMacBook Pro in Space Gray (late 2016) with the Touch Bar, a 2.7GHz Intel Core i7 Quad-Core processor and 16GB of RAM can be had for $2,099, representing a cool $700 in savings. When it comes to Apple laptops, you’ll be hard pressed to find a deal this good.

If you’re looking to spend a bit less, there are still some great deals worth taking advantage of. Here’s a quick rundown:

15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (late 2016) with 2.6 Ghz Intel Core i7 Quad-Core processor with 16GB of RAM is available for $1,799, representing savings of $600. 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (late 2016) with 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor and 8GB of RAM is available for $1,149, good for $350 in savings. 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (mid-2017) with 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor and 8GB of RAM is available for $1,599, good for $200 in savings.

Steep discounts on MacBook Pro models don’t come around very often so this may be the right time to pull the trigger if you’ve been thinking about upgrading.