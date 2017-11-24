Black Friday is the perfect time to save on just about any category of product you can imagine, but TVs always seem to be at the top of everyone’s lists. With deals like the insanely hot LG B7A 65-inch OLED TV for under $2,300 and the Sony X900E 65-inch 4K TV for under $1,500, it’s clearly no mystery why. Of course, despite how great the picture quality is on all these how new TVs, they’re all still sorely lacking when it comes to sound. Don’t worry though, because we’ve got you covered with the 10 best Black Friday deals on sound bars.

TaoTronics Sound Bar

21-Inch Sound Bar: No need to have a spacious living room to enjoy better audio playback! Featuring a shortened body that measures barely 21 inches in length, this compact sound bar installs unobtrusively in bedrooms and small environments and fills them with a loud sound that won’t distort.

Dual Wired and Wireless: Pair via Bluetooth from up to 33 ft / 10 m or connect with the in-unit 3.5 mm, RCA, and optical inputs

Multiple Setups, Multiple Options: Sits flat below the TV screen or securely mounts on the wall for a sleek, elegant home theater setup

Easy to Use and Operate: High-sensitivity IR remote control displays the different modes by means of differently colored LED lights

Optical Connection for Clearer Sound: Plug in via the included optical cable for a more pure, unaltered audio reproduction

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System

Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV.The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t.

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

One connection to your TV

Universal remote controls TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more

Speaker:2.6 H x 21.6 W x 3.4 D (3.73 lbs), Remote control:4.1 H x 1.6 W x 0.4 D (5 oz)

AmazonBasics 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer

31.5-inch sound bar with built-in subwoofer enhances home-audio systems (not compatible with universal or TV remotes)

Bluetooth technology v2.1 + EDR with A2DP & AVRCP for seamless streaming from various devices

Full-range stereo speakers; up to 92 dB (2.1 channels)

4-piece 2-inch round frame; mid- to high-range drivers; 4-by-2.7-inch sub-range driver; 2-piece passive radiator

3 sound modes: Standard, News, and Movie; remote control and wall-mount hardware included; measures 31.5 by 3.2 by 3.5 inches (W x H x D)

Sonos PLAYBAR TV Soundbar

Complements HD television screens with crisp and powerful sound from nine amplified speaker drivers. Wirelessly streams all your favorite music services too.

Connect your Playbar to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love.

Syncs wirelessly with other Sonos speakers so you can listen to TV or music in perfect sync, throughout your home.

Pair with two PLAY:1s and a SUB for a 5.1 surround system, the ultimate home theater experience.

Simple two-cord setup. One for power and one for the TV. Control from your existing TV remote, or wirelessly connect on the Sonos app from your smart device.

Enhances speech for extra clarity. Turn on night sound to enhance quiet sounds at lower volumes and reduce the intensity of loud sounds.

Sonos PLAYBASE for Home Theater

Full-theater sound for TVs on stands and furniture. Wirelessly streams all your favorite music services too.

Connect your Playbase to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love.

Slim, low profile design practically vanishes beneath your screen, yet it amps up movies, TV shows and games.

Custom-built 10-speaker array delivers a completely immersive audio experience. Robust construction securely supports TVs up to 75 lbs.

Pair with SUB and two PLAY:1s for full surround sound. Sync wirelessly with other Sonos speakers to enjoy TV, sports and music throughout your home.

Simple two-cord setup. Control from your existing TV remote, or wirelessly connect on the Sonos app from your smart device. Dialog Enhancement and Night Mode settings accommodate your unique viewing needs.

Sony CT290 Ultra-slim 300W Sound Bar

300W power, plus 2.1ch S-Force PRO Front Surround sound

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

Save space with the ultra-slim, wall-mountable design

Hear clearer voices with Voice Mode and clearer sound at low volumes with Night Mode

Control your TV and sound bar with a single remote via HDMI ARC

Sony HT-MT300 Powerful Mini Sound bar with Wireless Subwoofer

Stylish, compact design fits a wide variety of spaces

Slim wireless subwoofer with “sofa mode” and flexible, 2-way setup

Surround yourself with S-Force PRO Front Surround sound

Connect and stream music easily via Bluetooth with NFC

Enjoy music playback via USB

Sony CT800 Powerful sound bar with 4K HDR

Maintain 4K quality with HDCP2.2 and HDR support.2.1ch Front surround sound

Google Home compatibility with voice control

Easily add wireless surround sound speakers

Stream music or video sound to different rooms with wireless multi-room listening

Dolby TrueHD & DTS-HD Master Audio format support

Polk Audio – 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer

Performance-tuned surround sound: performance tuned driver Array and Dolby digital 5.1 decoding create incredible room-filling surround sound from a compact sound bar and wireless subwoofer.

Universal compatibility: works with your TV-optical cable included.

Polk voice adjust technology: customize the voice levels in the sound bar to reproduce clear, crisp dialogue and never miss a single word of your favorite movie, TV show or sporting event.

Wireless music streaming: Bluetooth technology lets you stream music directly from your smartphone, tablet or other compatible device.

Compact wireless subwoofer: feel powerful Deep bass impact no matter what you’re watching or listening to with the included compact wireless subwoofer.

Samsung HW-M450/ZA 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer