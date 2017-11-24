It’s time to stop tailgating. The pre-game is over. Black Friday 2017 has arrived… for the last time. The first Black Friday sales popped up this past Sunday and then the main event began on Thanksgiving Day, as has been the case for the past few years. Now, Friday has arrived and the Black Friday 2017 shopping event is officially peaking.
Everyone knows by now that unless you want to grab a specific doorbuster deal that’s exclusive to brick and mortar stores — and most of them are junk, by the way — then there’s absolutely no reason to leave the comfort of your home, office, or school on Black Friday. You see, there’s this thing called the internet, and every top retailer offers its best Black Friday deals online.
In this post, we’re going to run through the best deals you’ll find at America’s top consumer electronics retail chain, Best Buy. You’ll find everything from TVs and home theater gear to headphones, computers, smart home gadgets, and much more. Once you’re done here, be sure to visit this post, where we’ve aggregated every single top Black Friday 2017 deal from all your favorite retailers.
TVs
- Samsung – 50″ Class (49.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 (reg. $699.99)
- Hisense – 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV with High Dynamic Range: $699.99 (reg. $999.99)
- Samsung – 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $497.99 (reg. $699.99)
- Samsung – 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $749.99 (reg. $1099.99)
- LG – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 (reg. $1,499.99)
- Sony – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,199.99 (reg. $1,799.99)
- Sony – 75″ Class (74.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,999.99 ( reg. $2,799.99)
Computers
- MacBook and iMac: Save up to $250 on Select Models
- Save up to $400 on Select Windows Laptops
- Save up to $250 on Select Gaming PCs and Monitors
- Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 2TB Hard Drive – Black: $359.99 (reg. $529.99)
- Lenovo – 15.6″ Laptop – AMD A6-Series – 4GB Memory – 500GB Hard Drive – Black: $179.99 (reg. $279.99)
- Acer – R 11 2-in-1 11.6″ Touch-Screen Chromebook – Intel Celeron – 4GB Memory – 16GB eMMC Flash Memory – White: $179.00 (reg. $279.00)
- HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 16GB Memory – 1TB Hard Drive – Natural Silver: $729.99 (reg. $949.99)
Gaming
- Save up to $100 on Select Consoles and PS VR
- Free Extra Controller With Already-Discounted Xbox One S 500GB Console Bundle
- Save on the Year’s Best Games
- Microsoft – Xbox One S 500GB Console – White: $189.99 (reg. $279.99)
- Sony – PlayStation 4 Pro Console: $349,99 (reg. $399.99)
- Sony – PlayStation4 1TB Console – Black: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
- Nintendo – Switch 32GB Console – Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con: $299.99 (reg. impossible to find)
Headphones and Speakers
- Beats Wireless Headphones Starting at $99.99
- Save $50 or $100 on Select Bose Headphones
- Save up to $150 on Select Bluetooth Speakers
- Jaybird – Freedom F5 Wireless In-Ear Headphones – Black Special Edition: $49.99 (reg. $149.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio2 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black: $159.99 (reg. $379.99)
- Sony – XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black: $124.99 (reg. $249.99)
Home Theater and Audio
- Save up to $100 on Select Sonos Speakers
- 50% or More Off on Select TV Accessories
- 50% Off Select Speakers
- Samsung – 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with 6.5″ Wireless Subwoofer – Black: $139.99 (reg. $279.99)
- Sony – 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer and Digital Amplifier – Black: $148.99 (reg. $279.99)
- LG – 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer and Digital Amplifier – Black: $119.99 (reg. $279.99)
- Polk Audio – Omni 3.1-Channel Wireless Multi Room Soundbar and Subwoofer – Black: $349.98 (reg. $649.98)
Streaming Devices and Video
- LG – UP875 4K Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player – Black: $99.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Google – Chromecast – Black: $19.99 (reg. $35.00)
- Sony – UBP-X800 – Streaming 4K Ultra HD 3D Hi-Res Audio Wi-Fi Built-In Blu-ray Player – Black: $149.99 (reg. $299.99)
- Roku – Premiere+ Streaming Media Player – Black: $49.99 (reg. $99.99)
Smart Home
- Google Home Mini for $29.99 and Free $10 E-Gift Card
- 20% Off Select Philips Hue Color Lighting
- Save up to $80 on Select Ring Products
- Arlo – Pro Indoor/Outdoor HD Wire-Free Security Camera System (4-Pack) – White: $499.99 (reg. $649.99)
Head over to this page to shop the full Best Buy Black Friday 2017 sale.