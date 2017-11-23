Nintendo slashes prices on Switch, 3DS and Wii U games for Black Friday

If you’re a fan of Nintendo, you probably know that the company is notoriously stingy when it comes to cutting prices on its games. As such, you’ll be hard pressed to find Black Friday deals on Zelda: Breath of the Wild, ARMS, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 or any of the best Nintendo games of 2017, but Nintendo is extending a discount olive branch of sorts with a sizable selection of eShop “Cyber Deals” on Switch, 3DS and Wii U games.

Again, you won’t find the most talked about Nintendo games that released this year on the list, but there are plenty of gems on here, especially when it comes to 3DS games. Best of all, the sale will run until December 11th at 8:59 AM PT, so you have plenty of time to decide which of the games you want to pick up.

Nintendo Switch

1-2-Switch – $39.99 (normally $49.99)

– $39.99 (normally $49.99) Disgaea 5 Complete – $49.99 (normally $59.99)

– $49.99 (normally $59.99) I Am Setsuna – $23.99 (normally $39.99)

– $23.99 (normally $39.99) LEGO City: Undercover – $27.99 (normally $39.99)

– $27.99 (normally $39.99) The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – $41.99 (normally $59.99)

– $41.99 (normally $59.99) Puyo Puyo Tetris – $24.99 (normally $29.99)

– $24.99 (normally $29.99) Super Bomberman R – $39.99 (normally $49.99)

Nintendo 3DS

Mario Sports Superstars – $27.99 (normally $39.99)

– $27.99 (normally $39.99) Bravely Default – $27.99 (normally $39.99)

– $27.99 (normally $39.99) Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $19.99 (normally $24.99)

– $19.99 (normally $24.99) Rhythm Heaven Megamix – $14.99 (normally $29.99)

– $14.99 (normally $29.99) Star Fox 64 3D – $19.99 (normally $39.99)

– $19.99 (normally $39.99) LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $14.99 (normally $29.99)

– $14.99 (normally $29.99) Final Fantasy Explorers – $19.99 (normally $39.99)

– $19.99 (normally $39.99) LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – $9.99 (normally $19.99)

– $9.99 (normally $19.99) Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call – $19.99 (normally $39.99)

– $19.99 (normally $39.99) Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies – $9.99 (normally $29.99)

– $9.99 (normally $29.99) Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice – $14.99 (normally $29.99)

– $14.99 (normally $29.99) SteamWorld Dig – $4.49 (normally $8.99)

– $4.49 (normally $8.99) Dr. Mario: Miracle Cure – $4.49 (normally $8.99)

– $4.49 (normally $8.99) Paper Mario: Sticker Star – $27.99 (normally $39.99)

– $27.99 (normally $39.99) Mario and Donkey Kong: Minis on the Move – $4.99 (normally $9.99)

– $4.99 (normally $9.99) Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – $29.99 (normally $49.99)

– $29.99 (normally $49.99) Dragon Ball Fusions – $14.99 (normally $29.99)

– $14.99 (normally $29.99) The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages – $2.99 (normally $5.99)

– $2.99 (normally $5.99) The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons – $2.99 (normally $5.99)

– $2.99 (normally $5.99) Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate – $11.99 (normally $29.99)

– $11.99 (normally $29.99) Blaster Master Zero – $6.99 (normally $9.99)

– $6.99 (normally $9.99) Mutant Mudds – $4.49 (normally $8.99)

– $4.49 (normally $8.99) Breath of Fire – $3.99 (normally $7.99)

– $3.99 (normally $7.99) Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse – $2.49 (normally $4.99)

– $2.49 (normally $4.99) Gunman Clive – $0.99 (normally $1.99)

– $0.99 (normally $1.99) Story of Seasons – $14.99 (normally $29.99)

– $14.99 (normally $29.99) Dillon’s Rolling Western – $4.99 (normally $9.99)

– $4.99 (normally $9.99) Gargoyle’s Quest – $1.99 (normally $3.99)

– $1.99 (normally $3.99) Demon’s Crest – $3.99 (normally $7.99)

Wii U

Axiom Verge – $9.99 (normally $19.99)

– $9.99 (normally $19.99) Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $19.99 (normally $24.99)

– $19.99 (normally $24.99) FAST Racing NEO – $9.99 (normally $14.99)

– $9.99 (normally $14.99) LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $9.99 (normally $19.99)

– $9.99 (normally $19.99) Hive Jump – $9.99 (normally $14.99)

– $9.99 (normally $14.99) LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – $9.99 (normally $19.99)

– $9.99 (normally $19.99) SteamWorld Dig – $4.99 (normally $9.99)

– $4.99 (normally $9.99) BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien – $3.74 (normally $14.99)

– $3.74 (normally $14.99) Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – $7.49 (normally $14.99)

– $7.49 (normally $14.99) Runbow – $7.49 (normally $14.99)

– $7.49 (normally $14.99) Mutant Mudds Super Challenge – $4.99 (normally $9.99)

– $4.99 (normally $9.99) Castlestorm – $4.99 (normally $9.99)

– $4.99 (normally $9.99) Castlevania – $2.49 (normally $4.99)

– $2.49 (normally $4.99) Gunman Clive HD Collection – $1.99 (normally $3.99)

If you’re a My Nintendo member, you can earn Gold Points on digital purchases you make, as Nintendo points out on the Cyber Deals landing page. You can purchase the games straight from Nintendo’s website if you like.