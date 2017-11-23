Order now and you’ll probably get your new iPhone X next week

iPhone X demand is still outstripping supply, and it may be a while until Apple can’t fully catch up. But it sure looks like you’re going to get your iPhone X in time for Christmas after all, without having to overpay for the smartphone, which already costs more than $1,000.

Delivery times have improved again in the US and Canada. After dropping to 2-3 weeks a few days ago, wait times were further reduced on Wednesday when Apple’s online stores showed 1-2 weeks estimates for the iPhone X. That means if you order your new phone now, you could have it in your hands as soon as next week.

Spotted initially by MacRumors, the delivery times improvement indicates that you’ll get your desired iPhone X by the first week of December at the latest if you order one online right now. As was the case before, you can get it even faster if you keep stalking the Apple retail stores near you, which receive fresh iPhone X shipments on a daily basis.

These improvements also affect existing preorders that had late November and early December shipping estimates. Some buyers have already received their devices, or are about to get them a few weeks early.

International customers in Europe and other regions of the world will also get their iPhone X deliveries in up to two weeks. Initially, ship times improved from 3-4 weeks to 2-3 weeks for European markets first, with the US following a few days later. Now, it looks like stock estimates improved for North America before making their way to Europe and other places.

The iPhone X was expected to be significantly constrained well into 2018, with various production issues holding back manufacturing. But it sure looks like Apple has improved iPhone X production, and may meet demand a lot sooner than expected. Either that or iPhone X demand has died down after the initial surge. We have no way of knowing since Apple has not shared any iPhone X sales numbers so far. We don’t expect that to change in the foreseeable future.

That said, if you want to buy an iPhone X for you or a special someone this Christmas, you’ll have no problems scoring one. Just don’t expect any hot iPhone X discounts this Black Friday.