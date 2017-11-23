Apple’s AirPods are actually on sale right now for Black Friday

One of the best Christmas gifts you can buy yourself or someone else is a pair of AirPods. Released about a year ago, and faced with considerable delays for more than 9 months, the AirPods are among the top three most popular products Apple launched this year. They’re especially great for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, but they will work with any other platform, including Android and Windows.

But because they’re a relatively new product, the AirPods aren’t going to receive any prominent placement in this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals catalogs. That said, there’s still one AirPods offer that you should check out. It comes from eBay, and it’s available on Thanksgiving Day only.

eBay’s AirPods deal is not listed on the Black Friday or Cyber Monday ad scans the company released earlier this week, but eBay does plan to sell a cheaper pair of AirPods than any other retailer.

Regularly priced at $159, the AirPods cost $150 right now on eBay — here’s where to find them. $9 may not seem like much, but the entire point of Black Friday is to grab all the deals you can get, and every dollar will count.

If AirPods are on your Christmas shopping list, then you should definitely take advantage of eBay’s deal. With all the hot deals going around, the extra $9 in savings will come in handy. eBay also has various iPhone deals in place, but don’t expect any iPhone X bargains this holiday season. If you’re looking for all the other eBay Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, head on over to this link for the full ad scans.