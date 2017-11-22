Black Friday: 10 of 2017’s best games you need to buy while they’re on sale

Now that we’ve covered virtually every Black Friday sale that’s either already begun or is set to begin in the coming days, it’s time to dig a little deeper to find the best deals within those sales. Over the past few days, I’ve been hunting for the best video games deals I could find (to follow up on my best consoles deals post), and discovered that some of my favorite games of 2017 are on sale at steep discounts for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and so on.

So in what amounts to a preview of my game of the year post that will go up some time next month, I’ve collected the best deals on the year’s best games from a variety of retailers and digital storefronts. This isn’t an exhaustive list of the best game deals I could find, but rather the best deals I could find on the year’s best games.

Although I threw a few console exclusives in there, the list is mostly made up of multiplatform games, so whether you own a PS4, an Xbox One, or both, there should be plenty to pick from. Sadly, none of the spectacular Switch games that came out this year, like Super Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild, have been discounted at all.

It’s also worth noting that the GameStop discounts listed below won’t begin until GameStop’s Black Friday sale kicks off on Thursday, November 23rd at 4:00 PM. Additionally, some of these offers will only be available in store, and as you might have guessed, they’ll only be available while supplies last. So move fast.

We’ll be sure to update the list if we find lower prices on any of the games we picked out for this list. Additionally, feel free to chime in with the best discounts you’ve been able to find in the comments section below as well.