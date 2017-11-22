MacMall Black Friday deals offer up to $250 in savings on new Macs and iPads

If you’ve been patiently waiting to update any of your existing Apple hardware, this is the best time of year to finally take your wallet out and take the plunge. Whether you’re in the market for a new MacBook, iPad, iMac or even a brand new Mac Mini, there are a lot great deals to be had if you know where to look. Of course, if you’re keen on exploring every noteworthy Black Friday deal going on, you’ll definitely want to check out our master list over here. But if you’re exclusively on the lookout for deals on Apple hardware, you’ve come to the right place.

MacMall recently rolled out its Black Friday 2017 sale on all things Apple where you can save upwards of $200 on an assortment of Apple hardware. Listed below are just a few of the deals you’ll be able to take advantage of. Unless otherwise noted, all the listed prices below offer up $100 in savings.

iMac

21.5″ iMac – 2.3GHz – $999

21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display – 3.0GHz – $1,199

21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display – 3.4GHz – $1,379 ($120 in savings)

27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display – 3.4GHz – $1649 ($150 in savings)

27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display – 3.5GHz – $1869 ($130 in savings)

27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display – 3.8GHz – $2099 ($200 in savings)

21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K display – 3.1GHz – $1249 ($250 in savings)

MacBook Pro

Below are just a sampling of the deals available, with the full range of buying options viewable here.

13.3″ MacBook Pro (without Touch Bar) 2.3Ghz, 128GB SSD- Silver – $1219 ($80 in savings)

13.3″ MacBook Pro (without Touch Bar) 2.3Ghz, 256GB SSD – Space Gray – $1349 ($150 in savings)

13.3″ MacBook Pro (without Touch Bar) 2.3Ghz, 256GB SSD – Silver – $1349 ($150 in savings)

13.3″ MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar) 3.1GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Space Gray – $1629 ($170 in savings)

13.3″ MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar) – 3.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Space Gray – $1909 ($190 in savings)

13.3″ MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar) – 3.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – Space Gray – $2199 ($100 in savings)

13.3″ MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar) – 3.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD – Silver – $2,499 ($250 in savings)

iPad

Full list of iPad deals can be seen here.

9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB Rose Gold – $659 ($140 in savings)

9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB Rose Gold – $729 ($100 in savings)

Savings on Apple hardware doesn’t come around too often, so you’ll definitely want to take a look at some of these deals if you’ve been thinking about getting a new Mac or iPad.