Target Cyber Monday 2017 deals official: 15% off everything and week-long sales

Black Friday isn’t even here yet, but you can shop plenty of products at Black Friday prices right now. Moreover, retailers have started to announce their Cyber Monday sales, so you better save some of that Christmas shopping budget for next Monday. Target just unveiled its Cyber Monday sale, announcing that it’ll offer shoppers a 15% discount on all its products on Cyber Monday, as well as deals on “hundreds of thousands of products” throughout Cyber Week next week.

The 15% off sale kicks off early on November 27th, Target said, but the retailer will also have a few “deep discounts” on Sunday evening. Target promises the lowest prices of the year on select items in various categories, including home decor, kitchen appliances, toys, movies, electronics, and others.

The 15% discount will be applied automatically to all products in its inventory, Target says. Free shipping is included, and Target REDcard users will get 5% off on “nearly” all items. The WeeklyAd, available at this link, should give you a better idea of what’s in store at Target this Cyber Monday season. Currently, the Cyber Monday flyer isn’t up.

Target also unveiled a couple of interesting week-long tech deals in its press release, including a $299.99 PS4 VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle (save $100), and a couple of Beats deals — a free $20 Target Gift Card with the purchase of $149.99 BeatsX (definitely get them on Amazon for $99 instead) earphones or $129.99 Beats EP headphones.

From Tuesday through Saturday, Target will then offer buyers digital daily deals in various categories, including apparel, beauty, electronics, and home.