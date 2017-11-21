Fear of the X: Samsung wants iPhone users to try a Galaxy phone for a month

Samsung is so afraid of the iPhone X and the symptoms of this iPhone fear are obvious. The company started off by mocking the iPhone, Apple, and Apple buyers in TV ads again, which is something it hasn’t done for a few years. Ironically, after making fun of Apple fans willing to wait in front of stores for a new iPhone, Samsung now wants to let them try the Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S8 for a month before they buy it. That is if Samsung can convince them to switch over in the first place.

The promotion is only available in Korea, where the iPhone X just launched. Apple’s best phone was released on Friday in the country, where it sold out in three minutes after preorders started, according to The Korea Herald. That’s probably why Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its Upgrade to Galaxy program.

You’ll have to go through the entire press release to find out the real target of the Upgrade to Galaxy initiative: iPhone users.

“Through this Galaxy Experience Program, we want to give iPhone users the opportunity to experience the differentiated value of Galaxy and to select products,” the Google Translate version of a Samsung Electronics official’s statement reads.

People will be able to use a Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S8 for a full month before buying it, but the trial isn’t free unless you end up keeping the handset. The bad news is that you have to pay the phone’s full price to test it, and then there’s a fee of 50,000 won (around $45) on top of that. The trial fee is refunded if you end up keeping the phone, but not if you go back to your iPhone. Also of note, Samsung will throw in a JBL Go Bluetooth speaker worth 44,000 won, discount several accessories, and even offer some sort of display damage insurance promo.

To join the Upgrade to Galaxy promo, people in Korea will have to apply on Samsung’s Galaxy Experience Program page from November 21st to November 27th. Samsung will then draw 10,000 names by November 30th, and they will have to start their trial by picking up their desired device at the Samsung Digital Plaza from December 1st to December 11th. The offer isn’t valid in any other markets.