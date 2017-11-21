Black Friday 2017: Xbox One digital sale features dozens of discounted games

Just days after giving Xbox Live Gold subscribers a head start on its digital Xbox One and Xbox 360 games Black Friday sale, Microsoft has opened the sale up to everyone else. Starting today, you can get up to 65% off of some of 2017’s biggest games for your Xbox One as well as classics on the Xbox 360, many of which are now playable on the Xbox One with backward compatibility. In all, there are hundreds of games and add-ons discounted for the sale.

Although the Gold exclusive early access portion of the sale has ended, all of the best deals are still only available to Gold members. But the good news is that Microsoft is temporarily offering the first month of Xbox Live Gold for $1 — perfect for those of you who want to take advantage of the discount but aren’t sure about Gold.

Again, there are literally hundreds of games available as part of the Black Friday sale, but here are some highlights:

Xbox One Games

Xbox 360 Games (Playable on Xbox One)

In addition to the countless Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on sale this week, Microsoft is also slashing prices on the Xbox One S. If you are in the market for a new console, now is the time to buy one. And beyond the Xbox, Microsoft has a ton of great deals on other products as well, which we covered last week.