Best Buy’s ‘Early Access Black Friday’ sale is live with deals on TVs, laptops and more

You might be tempted to wait until this Thursday or Friday to start hunting for Black Friday sales, but if you do, you’ll be missing out on some of the best deals of the season. Retailers might be saving a few blowout deals for later in the week, but there are already plenty of early Black Friday sales with discounts just as large as the ones we expect to see on Friday. One of those sales is going on right now at Best Buy, and anyone can participate.

While some sales are as easy as adding an item to your shopping cart and checking out, there is one small hoop you have to jump through if you want to purchase something from the My Best Buy Early Access Black Friday sale: you’ll need to sign up for a free account. It takes about 10 seconds, and then you can start shopping.

Once you’ve signed up for a My Best Buy account (or logged in if you signed up previously), you can browse through dozens of deals on Best Buy’s website, from TVs to laptops to tablets to headphones. It’s worth browsing through the whole list, but we’ve picked out a few of the deals that stood out to us and rounded them up below:

One important note about this sale: it ends tonight at 11:59 PM CT / 12:59 AM ET. Presumably some of these deals will return for Black Friday, but this is your chance to get some holiday shopping (or some personal shopping) out of the way before the digital and physical crowds begins to form this weekend.