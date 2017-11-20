PlayStation Store Black Friday 2017 sale includes some of 2017’s hottest games

Many of the Black Friday ads we’ve covered over the past week or so have focused on hardware — consoles, TVs, computers, accessories, etc. — which is why this PlayStation Store sale came at the perfect time.

Starting today, over a dozen of the biggest PS4 games of 2017 are on sale on the PlayStation Store for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. You have to be a PS Plus member to take advantage of these deals. The Black Friday Early Access sale ends on November 21 at 8 AM PT though, so act fast if you want any of these games.

Below are some of the highlights from the list of games, some of which have been discounted as much as 40% for the sale. Several of these games came out within the past month or two, such as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Need for Speed Payback. Some critically acclaimed games made the list as well, including Destiny 2 and Overwatch:

Remember, the sale ends on Tuesday morning, so you have all weekend to figure out which games you want to pick up before they go back up to full price. See more great deals over at our Black Friday 2017 hub.