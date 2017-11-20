Netflix has another massive year of original content planned for 2018, but before that, the streaming service is going to end 2017 with a bang. On Monday, Netflix revealed its full list of arrivals for the month of December: a month which has something for everyone, from returning series to original movies to stand up specials.

In terms of returning Netflix original series, subscribers have new seasons of Peaky Blinders, Fuller House, Easy and Travelers (one of the best shows that no one talks about) to look forward to. We’re also getting new stand up specials from Dave Chappelle, Craig Ferguson and even Judd Apatow next month.

But the highlight of the month might be Bright — a crime movie starring Will Smith as a cop who lives in an alternate, fantasical version of Earth where creatures like orcs, elves and witches exist alongside humans. With a $90 million budget, it’s one of the most expensive movies Netflix has ever made. See the full list of additions below:

Available December 1st



Available December 4th

Available December 5th

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Available December 6th

Available December 8th

El Camino Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Crown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available December 11th

Available December 12th

Available December 14th

Available December 15th

Available December 18th

Available December 19th

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Indian Detective: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



You Can’t Fight Christmas

Available December 20th

La Casa de Papel: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 21st

Peaky Blinders: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 22nd

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House: Season 3 , New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available December 23rd

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1



Available December 25th

Cable Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Planet Earth II

Available December 26th

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Travelers: Season 2 – – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

– All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Available December 27th

Available December 29th

Available December 31st

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in December below: