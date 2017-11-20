Netflix has another massive year of original content planned for 2018, but before that, the streaming service is going to end 2017 with a bang. On Monday, Netflix revealed its full list of arrivals for the month of December: a month which has something for everyone, from returning series to original movies to stand up specials.
In terms of returning Netflix original series, subscribers have new seasons of Peaky Blinders, Fuller House, Easy and Travelers (one of the best shows that no one talks about) to look forward to. We’re also getting new stand up specials from Dave Chappelle, Craig Ferguson and even Judd Apatow next month.
But the highlight of the month might be Bright — a crime movie starring Will Smith as a cop who lives in an alternate, fantasical version of Earth where creatures like orcs, elves and witches exist alongside humans. With a $90 million budget, it’s one of the most expensive movies Netflix has ever made. See the full list of additions below:
Available December 1st
- 8 Mile
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- All Hail King Julien: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- A StoryBots Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- August Rush
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017
- Dark: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Dreamcatcher
- DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Easy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Exporting Raymond
- Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
- Full Metal Jacket
- Hitch
- My Happy Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nacho Libre
- Sahara
- The Farthest – Voyager in Space
- The Little Rascals
- The Wackness
- The Young Victoria
- Tyson
- V for Vendetta
- TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4
- Voyeur — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- While You Were Sleeping
Available December 4th
Available December 5th
- Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Available December 6th
Available December 8th
- El Camino Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Crown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 11th
Available December 12th
- Disney’s The Santa Clause
- Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
- Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- Judd Apatow: The Return — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 14th
- 41 Dogs in My Home
- A&E: When Patients Attack
- Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
- Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4
Available December 15th
- A Five Star Life
- Christmas Inheritance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Discovering Bigfoot
- El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
- Erased: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Freeway: Crack In The System
- Neverlake
- Pottersville
- Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
- The Haunting of Helena
- The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
- The Ranch: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trollhunters: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ultimate Beastmaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wormwood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 18th
- Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 19th
- Miss Me This Christmas
- Russell Howard: Recalibrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Indian Detective: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- You Can’t Fight Christmas
Available December 20th
- La Casa de Papel: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 21st
- Peaky Blinders: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 22nd
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dope: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 23rd
- Creep 2
- Myths & Monsters: Season 1
Available December 25th
- Cable Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Planet Earth II
Available December 26th
- Todd Barry: Spicy Honey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Travelers: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Available December 27th
Available December 29th
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Killer Legends
- La Mante: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shelter
- The Climb — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 31st
- Dave Chappelle: Equanimity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fun Mom Dinner
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in December below: