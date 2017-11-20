Jacob Siegal
November 20th, 2017 at 11:33 AM

Netflix has another massive year of original content planned for 2018, but before that, the streaming service is going to end 2017 with a bang. On Monday, Netflix revealed its full list of arrivals for the month of December: a month which has something for everyone, from returning series to original movies to stand up specials.

In terms of returning Netflix original series, subscribers have new seasons of Peaky Blinders, Fuller HouseEasy and Travelers (one of the best shows that no one talks about) to look forward to. We’re also getting new stand up specials from Dave Chappelle, Craig Ferguson and even Judd Apatow next month.

But the highlight of the month might be Bright — a crime movie starring Will Smith as a cop who lives in an alternate, fantasical version of Earth where creatures like orcs, elves and witches exist alongside humans. With a $90 million budget, it’s one of the most expensive movies Netflix has ever made. See the full list of additions below:

Available December 1st

Available December 4th

Available December 5th

Available December 6th

Available December 8th

Available December 11th

Available December 12th

Available December 14th

Available December 15th

Available December 18th

Available December 19th

  • Miss Me This Christmas
  • Russell Howard: Recalibrate NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Indian Detective: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • You Can’t Fight Christmas

Available December 20th

  • La Casa de Papel: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 21st

Available December 22nd

  • 72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Bright NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Dope: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
  • The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 23rd

  • Creep 2
  • Myths & Monsters: Season 1

Available December 25th

Available December 26th

  • Todd Barry: Spicy Honey NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Travelers: Season 2NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
  • Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
  • Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
  • Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
  • Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018  
  • Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018  
  • Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
  • True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018  
  • Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Available December 27th

Available December 29th

Available December 31st

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in December below:

