As great as December is going to be for additions to the Netflix streaming library, subscribers are going to pay a price when it comes to the shows and movies being removed from the service. If, like me, you’ll be flying back and forth for the holidays, you’re going to want to download some of the following content to your phone, tablet or computer before you take off, because by the time you’re done traveling, it might be gone for good.

The toughest loss of December has to be the entirety of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. All 11 seasons are going to vanish, so if you happen to be one of the few people that hasn’t laughed hysterically at this brilliant comedy yet, watch it while you can. Beyond that, we’re also losing Young Frankenstein, Nightcrawler, Pirates of the Caribbean and a wildly underrated show called Terriers, which you should totally watch.

Without further ado, here is the full list of content that will be departing Netflix streaming in December:

Leaving December 1st

All I Want for Christmas



Bedazzled



Black Snake Moan



Compulsion



Cousin Bette



Hoffa



La Viuda Negra: Season 1



Picture Perfect



Practical Magic



Rebelde



Scary Movie 2



Scary Movie 3



Super Size Me



Terriers: Season 1



The Crucible



The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus



The Man from Snowy River



Touch: Season 2



Toys



Two Girls and a Guy



Waking Life



Young Frankenstein



Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time



Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

Leaving December 5th

Holes

Leaving December 9th

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

Leaving December 10th

Lucky Number Slevin



Nightcrawler



The Rite

Leaving December 11th

Dollhouse: Season 2

Leaving December 13th

The Queen of Versailles

Leaving December 15th

America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed



America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1



America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1



America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1



America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation



Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Leaving December 19th

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

Leaving December 20th

Che: Parts 1 & 2

Leaving December 24th

Amores Perros

Leaving December 25th

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

