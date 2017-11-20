As great as December is going to be for additions to the Netflix streaming library, subscribers are going to pay a price when it comes to the shows and movies being removed from the service. If, like me, you’ll be flying back and forth for the holidays, you’re going to want to download some of the following content to your phone, tablet or computer before you take off, because by the time you’re done traveling, it might be gone for good.
The toughest loss of December has to be the entirety of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. All 11 seasons are going to vanish, so if you happen to be one of the few people that hasn’t laughed hysterically at this brilliant comedy yet, watch it while you can. Beyond that, we’re also losing Young Frankenstein, Nightcrawler, Pirates of the Caribbean and a wildly underrated show called Terriers, which you should totally watch.
Without further ado, here is the full list of content that will be departing Netflix streaming in December:
Leaving December 1st
- All I Want for Christmas
- Bedazzled
- Black Snake Moan
- Compulsion
- Cousin Bette
- Hoffa
- La Viuda Negra: Season 1
- Picture Perfect
- Practical Magic
- Rebelde
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Super Size Me
- Terriers: Season 1
- The Crucible
- The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
- The Man from Snowy River
- Touch: Season 2
- Toys
- Two Girls and a Guy
- Waking Life
- Young Frankenstein
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2
Leaving December 5th
- Holes
Leaving December 9th
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11
Leaving December 10th
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Nightcrawler
- The Rite
Leaving December 11th
- Dollhouse: Season 2
Leaving December 13th
- The Queen of Versailles
Leaving December 15th
- America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
- America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1
- America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid: Season 1
- America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps: Season 1
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
- Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Leaving December 19th
- Dance Academy: Series 1-3
Leaving December 20th
- Che: Parts 1 & 2
Leaving December 24th
- Amores Perros
Leaving December 25th
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
