Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: Console, games, and accessories

The Nintendo Switch launched in early March in various markets around the world, and Nintendo is still unable to satisfy demand. It’s likely the console and Switch games are on the Christmas shopping lists of many gamers and/or parents, with many of them looking to take advantage of some hot deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday season.
The bad news is that you’ll still have to deal with stock supply. Furthermore, retailers are selling the console for the same full price. That’s $299.99 for the console only, with no bundled games. However, we’ve still found some deals worth checking out. Meijer offers $30 off your next shopping trip with every Switch purchase, while Target says that it’s ready to sell you $299.99 Nintendo Switch bundles although it’s not clear what that means.
Here’s what you can expect from retailers, based on what we’ve seen so far in leaked Black Friday ads:
Nintendo Switch:
- Amazon: $299.99 Nintendo Switch
- Best Buy: $299.99 Nintendo Switch console
- Gamestop: $299.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con
- Meijer: $299.99 Nintendo Switch (save $30 on your next shopping trip)
- Target: $299.99 Nintendo Switch bundle
- Walmart: $299.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
- Walmart: $299.99 with Gray Joy-Con in select stores
Accessories
- GameStop: $6 Nintendo Switch Game Case and Protection Kit (save $)
- GameStop: $6 Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack (save $9)
- GameStop: $6 Nintendo Switch USB-C Car Charger (save $7)
- Walmart: $17Nintendo Switch wired controller (save $7.88)
Games
- Best Buy: $59.99 Super Mario Odyssey – Nintendo Switch (save $0)
- Best Buy: $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition – Nintendo Switch (save $0)
- Best Buy: $19.99 R.B.I. Baseball 2017 – Nintendo Switch (save $10)
- Best Buy: $19.99 LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – Nintendo Switch (save $40)
- Best Buy: $19.99 Disgaea 5 Complete Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch (save $40)
- Best Buy: $19.99 Rayman® Legends Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch (save $20)
- Best Buy: $19.99 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Nintendo Switch (save $30)
- Best Buy: $14.99 Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure – Nintendo Switch (save $25)
- Best Buy: $29.99 The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ – Nintendo Switch (save $10)
- Best Buy: $29.99 Puyo Puyo Tetris – Nintendo Switch (save $10)
- Best Buy: $29.99 EA Sports™ FIFA 18 – Nintendo Switch (save $30)
- Best Buy: $19.99 LEGO® Worlds – Nintendo Switch (save $20)
- Best Buy: $19.99 Monopoly for Nintendo Switch – Nintendo Switch (save $20)
- Best Buy: $29.99 Cars 3: Driven to Win – Nintendo Switch (save $20)
- GameStop: $59.99 Super Mario Odyssey (save $0)
- GameStop: $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (save $)
- GameStop: $29.99 Sonic Forces Bonus Edition (save $10)
- GameStop: $19.99 Rayman Legends Definitive Edition (save $20)
- GameStop: $29.99 Super Bomberman R (save $20)
- GameStop: $19.99 Batman: The Telltale Series (save $20)
- GameStop: $24.99 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (save $25)
- GameStop: $39.99 Just Dance 2018 (save $20)
- Walmart: $19.99 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Nintendo Switch (save $30)
- Walmart: $49.99 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (save $10)
- Walmart: $29 1-2-Switch video game (save $18)
We’ll update this Nintendo Switch Black Friday guide with more deals as they come in.