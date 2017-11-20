Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: Console, games, and accessories

The Nintendo Switch launched in early March in various markets around the world, and Nintendo is still unable to satisfy demand. It’s likely the console and Switch games are on the Christmas shopping lists of many gamers and/or parents, with many of them looking to take advantage of some hot deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday season.

The bad news is that you’ll still have to deal with stock supply. Furthermore, retailers are selling the console for the same full price. That’s $299.99 for the console only, with no bundled games. However, we’ve still found some deals worth checking out. Meijer offers $30 off your next shopping trip with every Switch purchase, while Target says that it’s ready to sell you $299.99 Nintendo Switch bundles although it’s not clear what that means.



Here’s what you can expect from retailers, based on what we’ve seen so far in leaked Black Friday ads:

Nintendo Switch:

Accessories

Games

We’ll update this Nintendo Switch Black Friday guide with more deals as they come in.