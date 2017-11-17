Amazon’s Black Friday 2017 shopping event starts right now

We’re nearly there, anxious shoppers! Black Friday 2017 is one week away, but you should get your credit cards and shopping devices ready, as Black Friday starts early this year. Various retailers have already kicked off a variety of limited pre-Black Friday sales, Amazon included. In fact, the giant retailer announced a few days ago its Black Friday plans, revealing that sales will start on November 17th, one full week ahead of Black Friday. And that’s on top of all the tech discounts available on Amazon on a regular basis.
To take advantage of some of these deals you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, a membership that offers various perks on top of free and fast deliveries — sign up for a 30-day trial at this link before adding those deals to your shopping cart.
Furthermore, you need to bookmark this Amazon page right now, as that’s where all the Black Friday deals will appear starting today. Obviously, installing the mobile Amazon app is also something you should consider if you don’t have it already. It might come in handy throughout the day when you can’t sit in front of a computer with Amazon.com loaded front and center.
As per Amazon’s earlier announcements, discounts will be “available on various dates and times between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 (Black Friday),” while supplies last. So don’t be mad if the items you’re looking for this Christmas aren’t discounted right away.
Just a few examples of killer deals available right now include the lowest price ever on BeatsX wireless headphones, discounts on all the best-selling iPhone X cases, three months of unlimited music streaming for just $0.99 total, the lowest price ever on white Philips Hue bulbs, and so much more. Oh, and guess what: the Nintendo Switch is in stock right now with free Prime shipping. Good luck finding one in any stores on Black Friday.
Let’s get to the deals! Here’s what you can expect from Amazon in the following days:
Amazon Devices
- Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot
- Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99
- Save $30 on Echo Plus, only $119.99
- Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99
- Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)
- Save $20 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99
- Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98
- Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98
- Save $50 on Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10
- Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99
- Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
- Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99
- Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99
- Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99
Electronics
- Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, only $279.99
- Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD SmartLED TV (2017 Model), only $1,999.99
- Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,199.99
- Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $1,297.99
- Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,499.99
- Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $897.99
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HDSmartt LED TV (2017 Model), only $999.99
- 32-inch 720p TV, only $69.99
- 49-inch 4K TV, only $159.99
- Save up to 30% on select TP-Link smart home and networking products
- Save up to 25% on select Seagate hard drives
- Save up to $150 on Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop
- Save up to $120 on Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop
- Save 30% on Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard
- Save up to 35% on select SanDisk memory products
- Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more
- Save up to 25% on select 3D printers
Toys
- Save up to 35% on Melissa & Doug toys and furniture
- Save up to 40% on K’NEX Thrill Rides-Kraken’s Revenge Roller Coaster
- Save up to 30% on select Crayola arts and crafts
- Save up to 30% on select Paw Patrol toys
- Save up to 50% on select Zoomer toys
Home Furnishings
- Save up to 35% on select Thanksgiving and holiday décor
- Save up to 40% on select mattresses, furniture and area rugs
- Save up to 35% on select Rubbermaid products
- Save up to 40% on select Thermos products
Smart Home
- Save up to $40 on Schlage Smart Lock – Works with Amazon Alexa
- Save $50 on Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker
- Save $100 on SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit
Video Games
- Save up to $100 on select PlayStation virtual reality bundles
- Save up to 50% on Just Dance 2018 Gold Box
Music, TV, Movies & Books
- For the first time ever, non-Prime members, as well as Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited, can get three months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just $0.99 starting today
- Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books
Pets
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 60% on New Balance shoes and apparel
- Save up to 30% on Under Armour TB12 Recovery Sleepwear
- Save 20% on select Tumbl Trak products
- Save on Bushnell Binoculars and Camelbak Hydration
- Save up to 35% on select camo apparel
- Save 20% on select Barska products
- Save up to 25% on Nikon Coolshot 80 Rangefinder
- Save 20% on Atomic Foosball Table
- Save 25% on select X-Rocker Gaming Chairs
- Save up to 35% on select Killerspin Table Tennis Rackets
- Save 20% on select Paragon popcorn machines