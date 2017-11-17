Amazon’s Black Friday 2017 shopping event starts right now

We’re nearly there, anxious shoppers! Black Friday 2017 is one week away, but you should get your credit cards and shopping devices ready, as Black Friday starts early this year. Various retailers have already kicked off a variety of limited pre-Black Friday sales, Amazon included. In fact, the giant retailer announced a few days ago its Black Friday plans, revealing that sales will start on November 17th, one full week ahead of Black Friday. And that’s on top of all the tech discounts available on Amazon on a regular basis.

To take advantage of some of these deals you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, a membership that offers various perks on top of free and fast deliveries — sign up for a 30-day trial at this link before adding those deals to your shopping cart.

Furthermore, you need to bookmark this Amazon page right now, as that’s where all the Black Friday deals will appear starting today. Obviously, installing the mobile Amazon app is also something you should consider if you don’t have it already. It might come in handy throughout the day when you can’t sit in front of a computer with Amazon.com loaded front and center.

As per Amazon’s earlier announcements, discounts will be “available on various dates and times between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 (Black Friday),” while supplies last. So don’t be mad if the items you’re looking for this Christmas aren’t discounted right away.

Just a few examples of killer deals available right now include the lowest price ever on BeatsX wireless headphones, discounts on all the best-selling iPhone X cases, three months of unlimited music streaming for just $0.99 total, the lowest price ever on white Philips Hue bulbs, and so much more. Oh, and guess what: the Nintendo Switch is in stock right now with free Prime shipping. Good luck finding one in any stores on Black Friday.

Let’s get to the deals! Here’s what you can expect from Amazon in the following days:

