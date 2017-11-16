Monoprice’s Black Friday 2017 deals: 20% (or more) off everything

Most Black Friday 2017 deals are complicated. There’s doorbusters, select limited-stock deals on certain items, blackout windows, and 30-page ads to wade through to get the handful of deals that are actually relevant.

But Monoprice has decided to make the whole thing a lot simpler. The cheap-and-cheerful gadget retailer’s Black Friday 2017 deals have been announced, and it’s all sales, zero fluff.

The headline deal is that (nearly) everything on Monoprice’s website will be 20% off on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With just a handful of limitations on a few items, virtually everything the company sells is on sale. Want to stock up on charging cables, rewire your house, or buy cheap cooking gadgets? Now’s a good time. (Cooking gadgets also make good Christmas gifts, FYI.)

In addition to the site-wide sale, there’s also a few deeper discounts on some select products:

· 27in 4K ActiveHDR Desktop Monitor with Aluminum Bezel – $299.99

· 25 Watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier with Bluetooth – $99.99 + FS

· Premium 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System with Subwoofer– $139.99 + FS

· Monoprice Wireless Charger, 1A – $8.49 + FS

· CanSolo Bluetooth Speakers – $39.99 + FS

· Monolith 2×200 Watts Per Channel Two Channel Home Theater Stereo Power Amplifier – $799.99

· Monolith 5×200 Watts Per Channel Multi-Channel Home Theater Power Amplifier – $1,099

· Monolith 3×200 Watts Per Channel Multi-Channel Home Theater Power Amplifier – $899

· 5 PAIRS Of High-Quality Gold Plated Speaker Banana Plugs, Closed Screw Type – $4.57

· MP Intelligent High Suction, Self-Docking, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Drop-Sensing Technology and HEPA Style Filter for Pet Fur and Allergens, Hard Floor / Carpet – $99.99

· Monolith M1060 Planar Headphones – $249.99 + FS

The deals go live at midnight, Wednesday 22nd November. For obvious reasons, this is an online-only sale.