Still hunting for the SNES Classic Edition? Check Walmart starting tomorrow

Weeks before the SNES Classic Edition debuted (and promptly sold out), Nintendo promised that it would have more SNES Classic consoles ready to roll out on launch day that it did for the entirety of the NES Classic Edition’s lifespan. Although that may have been the case, the SNES Classic Edition has proven to be nearly as difficult — if not just as tough — to find as its predecessor, and we’re just now approaching the holiday shopping season.

With that in mind, this week might be your best chance to snag a SNES Classic before the holiday rush. Starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on November 15th, 16th and 17th, Walmart will have more units of the retro console in stock on its website. Unsurprisingly, there will be limited quantities and each customer is limited to one console.

If you want to have a sliver of a chance of purchasing a SNES Classic from Walmart’s website on either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, you’re going to need to have your trigger finger at the ready at 11 AM PT on the dot. If previous restocks are any indication, these units will likely be sold out within minutes, if not even faster than that.

There’s no guarantee that you’ll get a console on any of the three days, but if you’re looking for an opportunity to pick one up without having to step outside, you should be on alert for the rest of the week. There doesn’t seem to be any indication that Walmart will have more units in stock at brick-and-mortar locations, but it’s probably not a bad idea to call your local Walmart and ask, just in case they have a few floating around.

If all else fails and you simply can’t risk disappointing anyone on Christmas Day, you can always resort to Amazon. It’s an expensive last resort, but if you don’t want to sit around refreshing Walmart.com, it’s an alternative.