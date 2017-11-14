iPhone X and iPhone 8 get faster wireless charging with iOS 11.2 update

A few weeks ago, we learned that the three iPhones that support wireless charging out of the box will get even faster charging speeds in the near future, via a software update. Right now, wireless chargers will recharge the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at about the same speed as regular wired charging with the wall adapter that comes in the box. But iOS 11.2 will boost charging speeds, just as Apple promised.

We first heard that iOS 11.1 would enable 7.5W wireless charging, which is the maximum speed you can expect for wireless chargers. But that didn’t happen. Since then, Apple released a few iOS 11.2 betas and MacRumors now says that the final release will enable 7.5W charging speeds.

The Apple news blog received a tip about the new feature from accessory maker RAVpower, and confirmed the news by actually testing it.

The 7.5W Belkin accessory that Apple sells recharged an iPhone X running iOS 11.2 from 46% to 66% in 30 minutes. A device that doesn’t support 7.5W wireless charging only got the iPhone X’s battery up to 60% during the same timeframe. While Apple’s iPhones are yet to support the maximum 15W speed, 7.5W will still be noticeably faster than the current “slow” wireless charging speeds.

If you’re about to buy wireless chargers for the iPhone, make sure they support at least 7.5W speeds. Our favorite wireless charger for the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus indeed supports 7.5W charging.

If you already have wireless charging accessories around the house and you’re eager to try it, you’ll have to install iOS 11.2 beta on your iPhone X or iPhone 8 model — currently, we’re on iOS 11.2 beta 3, which is available to both developers and public testers.