New free iPhone X camera app lets you refocus after you take a shot, like a Lytro camera

It seems like every new flagship phone that launches these days instantly steals the “best camera” crown until the next flagship phone comes along. Samsung’s Note 8 arguably stole the crown over the summer until the iPhone 8 Plus came along, then the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were widely regarded as the best camera phones until early November when the iPhone X was released. Apple’s dual-lens rear camera setup on the iPhone X is quite similar to the iPhone 8 Plus, but it adds dual optical image stabilization, which helps dramatically with zoomed photos and with the quality of Portrait Mode photographs, which mimic DSLR camera by creating a blur effect on the background known as “bokeh.”

As great as Apple’s new Portrait Mode features are though, there are still some features Apple hasn’t baked into its iOS camera software. Now, one of the coolest missing features has been added to the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 7 Plus courtesy of a new app.

Remember Lytro? The company is still around with some niche products, but it made waves when it announced its first camera. The odd looking camera let you capture a photo, transfer it to your computer, and then refocus the image at will after the fact. So if you wanted to change the focus from a person in the foreground to a mountain in the background, for example, you could do it in just a few clicks.

There are a bunch of apps of varying quality that let you accomplish something similar on iOS and Android devices, but we’ve never seen anything that offers results like a new app called Focos, which is a free download on the App Store. This awesome app uses Apple’s new Portrait Mode features to offer photos that come closer than ever before to DSLR quality. The app also offers a tap-to-refocus feature with far more impressive results than anything we’ve tested.

Of note, Focos is a free download but you’ll need one of two subscription plans starting at $1.99 to take full advantage of its features. The app’s full description can be read below, followed by a download link.

Focos brings DSLR-like photography to your dual-camera iPhone with large aperture and real bokeh effect, which most photographers have always desired. DPReview, “Created by the same indie developer behind the apps Colorburn and MaxCurve, Focos takes your iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus or X’s Portrait Mode shots and makes them look more professional by adding more realistic and customizable bokeh effects. The results should ostensibly look better than what Apple is generating with its own Camera app, but at the very least they’ll be more customizable so you can find a more appropriate effect for every photo.” As a beginner having no prior photo shooting experience, you can take professional-grade pictures with this app at a go without expert skills.

As a professional, you’ll be amazed at professional options available in this offer for you to simulate any type of lens including the top-level or defective ones. MAIN FEATURES

– Press shutter to take pictures with the depth of field without painting or making selection.

– True 3D imaging.

– Large aperture and real bokeh like in DSLR with expensive lens.

– Import existing portrait photos and edit the bokeh effect again.

– Tap to focus after shooting.

– Various diaphragms generate different bokeh spot effects.

– Professional options simulate the pro lens such as creamy, bilinear, swirly and so on.

– View the portrait photos in 3D mode and add the depth filters intuitively.

– Simulate rainy, snowy or foggy weather with depth filters.

– Video tutorials and easy to use.

– Essential tool for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X having dual cameras. It is strongly recommended to download this app for those devices with dual cameras.

All sample photos in screenshots and trailers were taken by iPhone 7 Plus.

Download Focos