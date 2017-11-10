How to find an iPhone X in Apple stores right now

You tried to order one on November 3rd, but you failed, and the iPhone X inventory in your local Apple store quickly disappeared. You don’t want to pay a scalper twice the price, so what is there to do? You can either preorder one online and hope to get it by Christmas, or you can keep checking Apple stores for iPhone X stock manually every day to score a same-day order. The latter option does work, but it’s pretty annoying because you have to keep searching for in-store iPhones manually. Thankfully however, there’s a way to automate the entire process and increase your chances to get one.

Reddit user carlosesilva wrote a “stupid little node script” to continuously check for new iPhone X availability in stores near him. “A few hours after I wrote it I was able to make a reservation for tomorrow,” he wrote on Friday.

The coder open sourced the entire project, which is available to download and use from Github. He says it’s been “hastily put together” so it’s far from perfect. But apparently it works, and it’ll help you score an iPhone X faster than trying to find one online yourself.

Before you ask, no, you don’t have to be a programmer to make this iPhone X stock checker tool work. Just follow the instructions from Github, and you should be good to go. If that’s not enough, check out this reply from the same Reddit thread that gives you more details about using the node script.

That said, the closer we get to Christmas, the more iPhone X stock Apple should have on hand, so it’s likely you’ll be able to buy one in stores regardless of whether you use the tool above or not.