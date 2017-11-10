We already showed you Best Buy’s massive 50-page Black Friday ad, so you know all about the killer sales coming from the nation’s top electronics retail chain. Long story short, Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 sale is going to be nuts. The company has huge discounts planned on TVs, laptops, video games and gaming systems, popular smartphones, sound bars and surround sound systems, headphones, smart speakers, smart home gear, accessories, and just about everything else you can think of.What you might not have realized, however, is that you don’t need to wait until Black Friday or even Thanksgiving Day to save big in popular products from Best Buy.

Best Buy announced its Black Friday 2017 plans this past Wednesday, and it also launched a big pre-Black Friday sale at the same time. That sale offers great prices on products from a wide range of categories, and it’s still going on right now. You only have one more day to shop it though, because the sale ends on Saturday at 11:59 PM CST. Some of the highlights include a huge $600 discount on a massive 70-inch 4K smart TV from Sony (but it’s $1 cheaper on Amazon, and you might not have to pay tax), Apple Watch Series 1 models starting at just $199, a solid discount on Beats wireless headphones, $99 for the Ring Video Doorbell (this is a sick deal), a Vizio sound bar also for $100, and plenty more. Check out our picks for the 10 best deals below.

Again, these sale prices are only good while supplies last or until the end of the day tomorrow, November 11th, at 11:59PM CST. Shop the full Best Buy early Black Friday 2017 sale right here.