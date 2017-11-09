HP’s leaked Black Friday ad features great deals on laptops, desktops and monitors

Many of the big retailers, including Best Buy, Target and Walmart, have all released their Black Friday 2017 ads by now, but there are still plenty of stores and companies that we’ve yet to hear from. For example, late last night, the Black Friday ad for HP leaked online, revealing a host of solid deals on computers, monitors and more.

As you might expect from an HP sale, a vast majority of the deals are for laptop and desktop computers. They range from small, affordable notebooks to massive, pricey gaming rigs — if you’re in the market for an HP computer, you’re sure to find something that’s right for you. The sale will begin at midnight on Thanksgiving Day.

There are dozens of computer deals contained within the ad (which you can check out in full right here), but these are some of the best deals we could find after scanning through the ad a few times:

Laptops

HP Envy Laptop x360 15t – $669.99 (save $200)

– $669.99 (save $200) HP Envy Laptop 17t Touch – $899.99 (save $600)

– $899.99 (save $600) HP 15z with A9 – $319.99 (save $195)

– $319.99 (save $195) HP Spectre x360 15t Touch Laptop – $1,129.99 (save $270)

– $1,129.99 (save $270) HP 15t Core i7 – $529.99 (save $540)

– $529.99 (save $540) HP Pavilion 15z Laptop – $409.99 (save $350)

– $409.99 (save $350) HP Omen Laptop 17t – $849.99 (save $250)

– $849.99 (save $250) HP ZBook 14u G4 Mobile Workstation – $1,179.00 (save $745)

– $1,179.00 (save $745) HP ProBook 640 G3 – $599.00 (save $742)

Desktops

HP Pavilion 27-r055se All-in-One PC – $1,149.99 (save $450)

– $1,149.99 (save $450) HP Envy 750-530qd – $549.99 (save $200)

– $549.99 (save $200) HP Omen 880-150t – $899.99 (save $400)

– $899.99 (save $400) HP Pavilion 24-x025xt All-in-One PC – $799.99 (save $200)

– $799.99 (save $200) HP Pavilion Desktop 570-p055qe – $479.99 (save $220)

– $479.99 (save $220) HP Envy 750-625RZ Desktop PC – $549.99 (save $150)

Monitors

Omen X by HP 35 – $899.99 (save $400)

– $899.99 (save $400) HP Envy 27 27-inch Display – $399.99 (save $100)

– $399.99 (save $100) HP Envy 24 24-inch Display – $189.99 (save $90)

– $189.99 (save $90) HP 24uh 24-inch Monitor – $119.99 (save $130)

– $119.99 (save $130) HP W2082a 20-inch LED Backlit Monitor – $84.99 (save $35)

There are sure to be countless stellar PC deals throughout the rest of the month, but if you’re an HP fan looking for a new machine, there is certainly no lack of choice when it comes to deals on HP laptops and desktops.