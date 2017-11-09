Did you spend over $1,000 on a new iPhone X and now you don’t have any money left for apps to fill it with? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up the best paid iPhone and iPad app sales of the day, and you’ll find seven freebies below. Hurry though, because these sales could end at any moment.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

Pixel Weather – Forecast

Normally $0.99.

Simple and cute weather forecast application with pixel style :) – Display current location weather, including temperature, relative humidity

, probability of precipitation, precipitation, wind direction & speed;

– Display widget;

– Display future six days weather forecast;

– Display current location AQI (Air Quality Index) / PM2.5 / PM10 / SO2 / CO …;

– Display and change Celsius temperature and Fahrenheit temperature;

– Display current location detailed street or city information;

– Add and display Widget function. If you like this application please kindly give 5 stars and it will keep updating with more features. Any feedback and recommendation please click Email icon in settings. Next version features:

– Add customize cities globally and display its current weather;

– Add weather forecast for all cities;

– Add more air quality data;

– Add air quality data for all cities.

Aero Fish

All in-app purchases currently free.

Aero Fish is an addicting arcade game, there are 3 playable characters all providing a different gameplay experience. The characters you have to choose from are Yellow (basic), Orange (a little crazy) and Red (All out mayhem). Test yourself against the challenging course of obstacles which come your way. Avoid the rocks and shoot the enemies to attain a high score. No flappy nonsense here, this is straight up mayhem! You think you have what it takes? then why not test yourself with this amazingly, addicting endless go90 game! But beware………this game may become too addicting and take over your day to day life. Worth the risk? We certainly think so! Challenge your friends through GameCenter and social media to see who is the top player. Do you have what it takes to be number one on our leaderboard? Who knows there maybe a special prize for the person who can stay there the longest.

Dark Night Browser

Normally $1.99.

Do you think your iPhone is too bright in the dark?

Do you have a problem about eye strain and fatigue when you surf the web? If so, Let Dark Night Browser protect your eyes now.

Dark Night Browser is Eye care web browser come with all standard features that web browser should have and also plus many advanced features for an advanced user. Eye care features:

– Brightness filter : Lower brightness than the system offer.

– Blue light filter : Help you sleep better.

– Dark mode : Help you read better in the dark.

– Increase font size : Help you read easier.

– Turn off all animation : Prevent you from dizzy and motion sickness.

– Rest your eye warning : Prevent you from Computer vision syndrome. Standard features:

– Portrait and Landscape supported.

– Multiple Tab browsing.

– Bookmark.

– History.

– Clear history, cache, cookie.

– Request desktop site.

– Find on page.

– Reader View.

– Translate website language.

– Full screen browsing mode.

– Private browsing mode.

– Save and Autofill passwords.

– Selectable search engine.

– Search suggestion when typing.

– Most visited list. Advanced features:

– Unlock with passcode.

– Download and preview file.

– Many swipe gestures supported.

– Capture website screen to image : Both visible area and entire website.

– User Agent switcher : Simulate your device as Mobile, Tablet, Desktop.

– Manage MIME action : Change default action for each file type.

– Customize Display, Font size, User Agent etc. for each website individually.

– Keyboard helper : Help you type a number and symbol without switch keyboard layout. *The Screen Filter and Dark Mode not work outside this app.

Pinball Breaker Forever

Normally $1.99.

Pinball Breaker Forever merges pinball and brick breaking mechanics to produce a supercharged twitchy randomly generated endless gaming experience, with a vibe from the 80’s! Easy to play, hard to master!! Monster-Blocks appear in waves and slowly go down the screen one after the other. Protect your city from the invaders by destroying the blocks before they reach the bottom of the screen. Side tracks with optional skill shot mini-games will increase your score and add another twist to the game. Main Features: – Endless randomly generated levels

– 6 types of power-ups like explosions, unstoppable ball or multiballs

– 15 types of side track mini-game like target arrays, bumpers, spinners or laser

– Progress through power-ups, skill shots and cosmetic unlocks

– Many types of blocks with different behaviour

– Replaykit for replays and shares

– Tactical aiming: scan the maps for weaknesses and power-ups to increase your efficiency

– MFI support

– Game Center achievements and leaderboards

– Original soundtrack

– Live broadcasting

This Way – auto rotating map

Normally $0.99.

This Way is a map app that rotates by itself to match where you’re heading, so it’s easier for those who can’t read maps. As you get closer to your destination, the map zooms in automatically, so you can check confirm where you are by comparing it to your surroundings. You can specify your destination by the following ways

– Type address or coordinates manually

– Copy address or coordinates and the app recognizes automatically

– Use address in address book

– Choose where a picture was taken. The app shows:

– Direction to the destination*

– Distance to the destination

– Travel time* based on average speed *The app has below LIMITATIONS.

– No turn by turn direction

– Cannot calculate time based on traffic condition or routes

Tiny Defense 2

Normally $2.99.

The army of evil Machines is back. The Minirobots need your help once again. Welcome to Tiny Defense 2! Games Finder – 9.5 out of 10 –

Appgefahren.de – 5 out of 5 – Tiny Defense 2 is a whole new level of the cutting-edge and charming gameplay in the sequel to the original title that hit millions of people. Now it’s back with newly enhanced gameplay, cartoon-style graphics, and tons of new content. Take command of the Minirobot forces and defend the planet against hordes of brutal Machines! GAME FEATURES ▷ Epic defense battles with newly enhanced gameplay

▷ New cartoon-style graphics

▷ Over 40 Minirobots for your defenses including classic robots from the original title and fresh robots

▷ Over 36 ruthless enemies with new deadly abilities and new fearsome forms!

▷ Five challenging worlds including Robopolis, Factory, Power Plant, Naval Base, and Volcano

▷ 20 fun Action/Arcade style mini-games

▷ Three difficulty levels that you can change anytime

▷ Hours of gameplay with 100 levels and Endless Mode

▷ Tons of upgrades, items, and unlockables

▷ Universal app: play on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

▷ iCloud support for you to share your progress across devices

Fast|Food|Diary

Normally $0.99.

Welcome to Fast|Food|Diary, the easiest way to count your calories, control your weight and enjoy the Fast Food you love.

– enjoy modern Fast Food

– balance your diet

– save calories

– control your weight

– measure your progress

– stay healthy Currently Fast|Food|Diary is available in 8 countries, containing over 150 restaurants with more than 32,000 meals. More are coming. Promised!

– Austria

– Belgium

– France

– Germany

– Great Britain

– Netherlands

– Switzerland

– United States Best of all, Fast|Food|Diary is completely free. No registering is required. Sign up to keep your data save and use Fast|Food|Diary on your other devices. Fast|Food|Diary requires an internet connection. Important: If you think about a diet, consult your doctor first.

