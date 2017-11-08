Meijer Black Friday 2017 ad leaked: Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch, cheap iPhone, and other deals

The avalanche of Black Friday leaks continues, as more and more flyers get posted online. The Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad and early sale were officially unveiled on Wednesday, but not all retailers are ready to share their Black Friday discounts with consumers.

Meijer falls into the latter category, but its Thanksgiving and Black Friday catalogs have both leaked, totaling 60 pages of deals between them.

Here are some of the best tech deals Meijer prepared for this Black Friday season, as discovered by BFAds:

Thanksgiving

Consoles and games

$299.99 Nintendo Switch (save $30 on your next shopping trip)

$299.99 (save $50 on your next shopping trip)

$299.99 PS4 Star Wars: Battlefront II 1TB bundle (save $)

$199.99 PS4 VR kit (save $100)

$199.99 PS4 1TB (save $100)

$189.99 Xbox One S 500GB (save $90)

TV and streaming sticks

$799.99 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $600)

$499.99 55-inch Samsung Smart TV (save $200)

$299.99 55-inch Element 4K UHD TV (save $200)

$229.99 50-inch Element 4K UHD TV (save $120)

$199.99 48-inch Vizio Smart LED TV (save $180)

$329.99 40-inch Samsung LED TV (save $120)

$159.99 32-inch Samsung LED TV (save $40)

$99.99 32-inch Element 4K HDTV (save $50)

Smartphones and tablets

$199 iPhone 6 (get two $35 Total Wireless Airtime Cards)

9.7-inch iPad Pro (save $150 on your next shopping trip)

iPad mini (save $125 on your next shopping trip)

iPad or iPad Air 2 (save $100 on your next shopping trip)

$69.99 7-inch Amazon Fire Kids tablet 16GB (save $30)

Wearables

$149-$249 Apple Watch Series 1 or 2 (save $100 on your next shopping trip)

$179.99 Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch (save $70)

$99.99 Garmin vivosmart (save $40)

$99 Fitbit Charge 2 or Alta HR (save $10 on your next shopping trip)

Miscellaneous

$199 Nest Learning Thermostat (save $50)

$149-$199 Apple TV or Apple TV 4K (save $50 on your next shopping trip)

$79.99 Amazon Echo 2nd generation (save $20)

$79 Google Home (save $50)

$49.99 Roku Streaming Stick (save $20)

$29.99 Amazon Echo Dot (save $20)

$29 Google Home Mini (save $10 on your next shopping trip)

$25 Google Chromecast (save $10)

$24.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick (save $15)

$199.99 iPod touch (save $50 on your next shopping trip)

Black Friday

Consoles and games

$79.99 Buy One Nintendo 2DS, Get One Nintendo 3DS Game

TV and streaming sticks

$749.99 60-inch Vizio 4K UHD Smart TV (save $100 on your next shopping trip)

$479.99 55-inch Vizio Smart TV (save $100 on your next shopping trip)

$449.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $150)

$479.00 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $220)

$449.00 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $50)

$199.99 48-inch Element HDTV (save $200)

Smartphones and tablets

$129.99 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 16GB (save $50 on your next shopping trip)

$99.99 10-inch Amazon Fire HD (save $50)

$29.99 7-inch Amazon Fire (save $20)

Wearables

$149.99 Fitbit Blaze (save $50 on your next shopping trip)

Laptops and Desktops

$249.99 15.6-inch HP laptop (save $200)

The full Meijer ads are available at this link (Thanksgiving sales) and at this link (Black Friday sale).