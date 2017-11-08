Macy’s Black Friday 2017 deals flyer is out, with some of the best tech deals we’ve seen

Macy’s probably isn’t the first place you think of for big tech deals during Black Friday. But in 2017, it could be one of the best places to go. Macy’s Black Friday 2017 flyer just leaked, and there’s deals on the Apple Watch, a well-reviewed JBL Bluetooth speaker, Nespresso coffee makers, and a KitchenAid stand mixer.

As you’d expect from Macy’s, the bulk of the deals are in the homeware department. There are some crazy doorbusters like a Black & Decker 12-speed blender for $7.99, $50 off the famous Vitamix blenders, a Cuisinart food processor for $79.99, and a Nespresso Breville espresso machine for $99.99.

Macy’s will be opening for the doorbusters at 5PM on Thanksgiving, and it will stay open all the way until 10PM on Black Friday. There are three revolving deals slots, with different offers during each time slot: Thursday 5PM to 2AM, Friday 6AM to 1PM, and Saturday 8AM to 1PM. Some (but not all) of the deals will be available online, with free shipping on orders over $49.

The best tech deals will be available as doorbusters starting 5PM on Thanksgiving, and include some things you wouldn’t normally associate with Macy’s. There’s an Amazon Echo dot for $39.99, Apple Watch Series 1 for $179, JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker for $90 (regular $150), Polaroid Bluetooth headphones from $16, and a Protocol drone for $40.

The tech page of the Black Friday deals flyer is below, while 9to5Toys has the full scan of the entire catalogue here.