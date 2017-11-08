Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad: iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8, killer TV deals and much more

We saw plenty of great tech deals in the Black Friday 2017 ads that have already been leaking leaked since late October, but the one flyer tech shoppers may have been waiting for is finally here. Like every year, Best Buy’s Black Friday ad has leaked, and it contains more deals on gadgets than any other ad we’ve seen so far.

First posted online by GottaDeal, the ad has 50 pages full of deals and it’s already available officially on Best Buy’s website. Best Buy says it’ll open stores at 5:00 PM local time on Thanksgiving, with new doorbusters supposed to be revealed on Friday and Saturday. On Black Friday, retail stores will open at 8:00 AM.

Here are some of the great sales Best Buy has prepared for Black Friday shoppers:

Consoles and games

$299.99 Nintendo Switch console

$299.99 PS VR Gran Turismo Sport (save $100)

$229.99 Xbox One S 500GB bundle (save $50)

$199.99 PS4 1TB console (save $100)

$189.99 Xbox One S 500GB console

$169.99 Nvidia Shield TV 16GB (save $30)

$79.99 Nintendo 2DS The Legend of Zelda

TV and streaming sticks

$1,999.99 75-inch Sony 4K UHD Smart TV (save $800)

$1,199.99 70-inch Sony 4K UHD Smart TV (save $600)

$1,499.99 65-inch Sony 4K UHD Smart TV (save $500)

$1,297.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $302)

$749.99 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $350)

$599.99 60-inch Sony 4K UHD Smart TV (save $400)

$999.99 55-inch Sony 4K UHD Smart TV (save $400)

$549.99 55-inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart TV (save $250)

$897.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $302)

$497.99 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $202)

$279.99 55-inch Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV (save $220)

$399.99 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $300)

$349.99 50-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV (save $100)

$179.99 50-inch Sharp 4K UHD Smart TV (save $320)

$279.99 49-inch Toshiba Full HD TV (save $100)

$279.99 43-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV (save $150)

$249.99 43-inch Sharp Full HD TV (save $80)

$327.99 40-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $222)

$179.99 39-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV (save $100)

$227.99 32-inch Samsung Smart TVFull HD TV (save $52)

$149.99 32-inch Sharp Smart Roku HD TV (save $50)

$129.99 32-inch Insignia Smart Roku HD TV (save $50)

$99.99 32-inch Insignia HD TV (save $50)

$79.99 22-inch Insignia HD TV (save $50)

Smartphones and tablets

Save $200 on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon)

Save $300 on the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ with qualified activation (Sprint, Verizon)

Save $150 on unlocked Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+

$9.99/month iPhone 6s (save $150) with qualified activation (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon)

$7.99/month Moto Z2 Play (save $216) with qualified activation (Verizon)

$4.99/month LG G6 (save $360) with qualified activation (Sprint, Verizon)

$599.99 Sony Xperia XZ Premium (save $100)

$399.99 Huawei Mate 9 (save $100)

$299.99 Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra (save $100)

$224.99 Motorola Moto G Plus 5th generation (save $75)

$149.99 Huawei Honor 6x (save $50)

$99.99 Samsung Galaxy J7 Verizon prepaid (save $60)

$99.99 Verizon Moto E4 Plus (save $50)

$49.99 Virgin Mobile Moto E4 (save $50)

$7.99 AT&T ZTE Maven 3 smartphone (save $22)

Save up to $150 on 10.5-iPad Pro

$279.99 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S2 32GB (save $220)

$274.99 iPad mini 4 128GB (save $125)

$249.99 9.7-inch iPad 32GB (save $80)

$139.99 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab E 16GB (save $60)

$119.99 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 32GB (save $220)

$69.99 10.1-inch Insignia 32GB (save $30)

$49.99 8-inch Amazon Fire HD 16GB (save $30)

$29.99 8-inch Amazon Fire HD 8GB (save $20)

Wearables

$379.99 Samsung Tumi Special Edition Gear S3 Watch (save $70)

$299.99 Garmin Fenix 3 HR (save $250)

$299.95 Fitbit Ionic smartwatch ($50 Best Buy Gift Card)

$249.99 Garmin vivoactive 3 smartwatch (save $50)

$249.99 Samsung Gear Sport (save $50)

$199 Apple Watch Series 1 (save $50)

$149.95 Fitbit Blaze (save $50)

$149.99 Gear Fit2 Pro Fitness Watch (save $50)

$119.99 Garmin vivoactive HR (save $130)

$99.95 Fitbit Charge 2 (save $50)

$99.95 Fitbit Alta HR (save $50)

$79.99 Garmin Vivofit jr 2 (save $20)

$69.99 Garmin Vivosmart HR (save $30)

50% off select Fossil Q Gen 2 smartwatches

Miscellaneous

$1,299 Canon EOS 80D camera (save $500)

$999.99 Your choice Nikon or Sony cameras

$449.99 Canon EOS Rebel T6 camera bundle (save $300)

$349.99 GoPro Hero5 Black camera (save $50)

$249.99 Google Wifi

$249.99 eero Home WiFi (save $50)

$199.99 Nest Learning Thermostat (save $50)

Starting at $99.99 Beats Wireless headphones

$179.99 Amazon Echo Show (save $50)

$179.99 Apple TV 4K 32GB

$79.99 Google Home (save $49.01)

$79.99 Amazon Echo 2nd generation (save $20)

$29.99 Google Home Mini (save $19.01 and $20 Best Buy Gift Card)

$29.99 Amazon Echo Dot 2nd generation (save $20)

$54 Google Chromecast Ultra (save $15.99)

$49.99 Roku Premiere(save $50)

$24.99 Amazon Fire TV stick (save $15)

$19.99 Google Chromecast (save $15.01)

Buy one, get one 30% off: iTunes Gift Cards

Laptops and Desktops

$1,599.99 27-inch iMac (save $200)

Save up to $250 on select MacBook Pro models

$1,199.99 HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 4K Ultra HD touchscreen (save $400)

$999.99 HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (save $400)

$999.99 MacBook Air 2017 (save $200)

$949.99 13.3-inch HP 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (save $400)

$899.99 Microsoft Surface Laptop (save $250)

$899.99 21.5-inch iMac (save $200)

$799.99 MacBook Air 2015 (save $200)

$729.99 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (save $220)

$629 Surface Pro with Black Type Cover (save $370)

$599.99 15.6-inch Lenovo Yoga 710 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (save $230)

$399.99 14-inch HP touchscreen laptop (save $150)

$359.99 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron Touchscreen laptop (save $170)

$279.99 15.6-inch Lenovo laptop (save $100)

$99.99 15.6-inch Lenovo laptop (save $100)

$179 11.6-inch Acer R11 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook (save $100)

$119 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4GB/32GB (save $80)

$99.99 11.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad laptop (save $100)

$99 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 2GB/16GB (save $80)

The complete Best Buy Black Friday 2017 ad is available at this link.

Image Source: Best Buy via GottaDeal

