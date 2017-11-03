Luke Skywalker boards the Millennium Falcon in new Star Wars clip

Now that the iPhone X Is out, there’s only one thing left to do this winter, and that’s watch The Last Jedi as soon as it hits theaters. We still have about a month of waiting left, which means Disney will release more Star Wars clips to keep us entertained until then. The latest video brings us more footage from the film, including scenes showing Luke Skywalker back on the Millennium Falcon.

Luke getting back on the Falcon only seems like the logical thing to do. After all, the Falcon had been his home for a long period of time in the first trilogy, and it seems like the obvious way to pull him back into the story. He does seem surprised to see the spaceship after so long, but we have no idea what he’s doing there. It’s probably safe to say that he won’t stay too long on the planet he chose for his exile, now that Rey is back in the picture.

“Darkness rises, and the Light to meet it,” the voiceover says, and we get to see all the other characters in various scenes, Porgs included. We’re told again that things will not go “the way you think,” which seems like a warning to viewers.

Just like any other previous Star Wars clip, the new teaser doesn’t tell us what’s really going on in the movie and don’t expect Disney to divulge any secrets. Adam Driver did let a major spoiler slip a few days ago though — read more about it at this link. But was it intentional, or an error? There’s no way to tell.

The Last Jedi launches on December 15th around the globe, and tickets are already available for preorder in various markets.