Around-U AR

Normally $2.99.

Around-U AR allows you to quickly find out information about your surroundings in augmented reality.

How many times have you found yourself in need of finding the closest Gas Station in a city your not familiar with ? Around-U AR quickly identifies your position and allows you to choose the nearest Bank, Bar, Gas Station, Hospital, Hotel, Movie Theatre, Restaurant, Supermarket, Theatre and Taxi. Around-U AR shows you a complete list of all the businesses in the category you have tapped on along with the distance from where you are. For every listing you can choose to see its location on a Map, view the route from where you are, add the information to your contact list or even email the information to a friend. The Nearby listing allows you to find information using Foursquare about what is around you. Super

Fast, easy and accurate.

VPN Hotspot-Express VPN proxy

Normally $1.99.

VPN Hotspot VPN Proxy For Free 1.No Logs Kept: Fast VPN doesn’t track or keep any Logs of its users and their activities. You are completely private with Fast VPN 2.FREE and UNLIMITED: You could start free 7 days trial. 3. No sign up, no registration, no credit cards: To use the basic features of the app, you don’t need to create an account or have a credit card! 4.Unparalleled VPN Performance: Fast VPN fully own all VPN servers and the proprietary servers ensure fastest VPN speed, and most stable & secured connections. 5. Support: We are striving to be the best security, privacy and access app for you, so we are always open to feedbacks and suggestions. Any questions, simply shoot an email to us! IN APP PURCHASE:

SYS Pro – A Network Monitor

Normally $0.99.

SYS Pro is a system data real-time monitoring application with a perfect design , which can add the monitoring data plug-in to the notification center, so you can keep abreast of the data of the equipment. SYS Pro supports monitoring of multiple system data:

* Hardware data

* Battery data

* Disk data

* Memory data

* Network data

* Carrier data

* Localization data SYS Pro Widget supports real-time monitoring of multiple system data:

* Network upload / download speed

* Disk usage

* Memory usage You can enable the SYS Pro Widget in the “Today” page of the Notification Center for easy access to device data.

Multi Web Browser

Normally $2.99.

With the Multi Web Browser, you can finally surf on multiple websites at once. For example, you can use your favorite search engine, chat on Facebook and read your favorite news page – all simultaneously at a glance! As a special bonus, you can use this app to watch different PXM bulletin boards. What is special about these bulletin boards? They use three HTML

frames to display the content. Your iPad or iPhone is now optimized for these kind of bulletin boards. Currently supported bulletin boards are the Maniac forum, PCX forum, PowerPlay forum and Telemassacre forum. Features:

– Open up to 3 websites simultaneously

– Different layouts for the representation of the websites

– View the web pages in iPad, iPhone or Mac / PC mode

– Different search engines may be the default (Google, Google, Wikipedia, etc.)

– Start the app with the last viewed web pages

– For privacy you can of course erase the cookies and the browser history

music to your video

Normally $1.99.

music to your video ! The platform makes it super easy for everyone to make awesome videos and share with friends or to the world.

Afterlight

Normally $0.99.

Afterlight is the perfect image editing app for quick and straight forward editing. Our simple design, paired with powerful and snappy tools, will give you the look you want in seconds. 15 ADJUSTMENT TOOLS

Use any of our 15 uniquely made adjustment tools to enhance your images to perfection with ease. 79 FILTERS

Afterlight has 31 fully adjustable Original Filters, 14 Guest Filters by various Instagram users, 18 Seasons filters, and the new Wander pack including 16 filters. Now including the new Fusion filters, allowing you to mix tools, filters and textures to create your own personal filters. 78 TEXTURES

Afterlight includes a range of real and natural light leaks we created with 35mm film and instant film, to simplistic scratchy film textures. CROPPING & TRANSFORMING TOOLS

Crop your photos with our quick and easy cropping tool with 15 different presets.

Transform your photos with our rotating tool, vertical and horizontal flipping tools, and straightening. Now with the new Double Exposure tool. FRAMES

We provide a list of 128 different simplistic and adjustable frames, paired perfectly with Instagram. Now including the new Wallpaper Pack.

Thunderspace

Normally $2.99.

During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night it will make you very sleepy. Do not use while operating a machine, vehicle or star destroyer.

****** We can’t calm the storm. But the storm can calm us. Join us, over 1,000,000 relaxed Ladies and Gentlemen who immerse ourselves in realistic thunderstorms any time we wish to relax, focus, sleep or meditate. Join the Thunderspace revolution and experience the great benefits Thunderspace will bring to your busy life. Thunderspace’s spectacular 3D audio sound field reproduction technology delivers a realistic, high-quality open space sonic ambience over regular stereo headphones. How so? Think 3D glasses for 3D film. Left eye, right eye. Your brain combines these two images into a 3D image. The same principle works for sound: Left ear, right ear. Thunderspace audio is biomimetic: It reproduces the ambient sound field exactly the way you hear. As if you were there. With interaural time and level differences. The storm rumbles high above you, and the rain falls around you. Once you experience the transportive sonic ambience, you will never again want to go back to simple stereo. Precisely synchronized lightning flashes, frequent updates with new premium quality thunderstorms, a carefully crafted user interface, and highest quality recordings from Emmy-award winning nature sound recordist Gordon Hempton separate Thunderspace from all other relaxation apps. Thunderspace teleports your mind to a place far away from stress. Far away from the noise. So you can focus on your work, sleep better and relax.

